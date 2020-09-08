Lupita Nyong’o Pens Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: ‘He Made Damn Sure His Life Meant Something’

Nyong'o shared the screen with Boseman in the Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther."

Lupita Nyong’o has posted a moving tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman to her social media accounts. The two actors starred opposite each other in the history-making Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” which grossed over $700 million at the U.S. box office and became the first comic book film ever nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. As members of the “Black Panther” cast, Nyong’o and Boseman received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Boseman passed away August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“When I was around Chadwick, I wanted to be better, less petty, more purposeful,” Nyong’o wrote in her tribute. “He was fueled by love, not fear. He moved quietly, deliberately and without imposing himself or his ideals on others. And yet he also made damn sure that his life meant something. He cared so deeply about humanity, about Black people, about his people. He activated our pride. By pushing through and working with such high purpose in the films he chose to commit to, Chadwick has made the infinite his home.”

“He showed up to every rehearsal and training and shoot day with his game face on,” Nyong’o continued. “He was absorbent. Agile. He set the bar high by working with a generosity of spirit, creating an ego-free environment by sheer example, and he always had a warm gaze and a strong embrace to share.”

Nyong’o is the latest “Black Panther” cast member to honor the late Boseman with a tribute. The film’s director, Ryan Coogler, made a statement on August 30 that read in part, “I noticed then that Chad was an anomaly. He was calm. Assured. Constantly studying. But also kind, comforting, had the warmest laugh in the world, and eyes that seen much beyond his years, but could still sparkle like a child seeing something for the first time.”

“Everything you’ve given the world, the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are, will live on forever,” added Michael B. Jordan in his own tribute post. “But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

Read Lupita Nyong’o’s full tribute to Boseman in the Twitter post below.

