To Prevent ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 Cast Leaks, Actors Wore Black Cloaks to Set Like Sith Lords

Rosario Dawson and Katee Sackhoff are rumored to be joining the Emmy-nominated "Star Wars" series, but Disney has confirmed nothing.

On the heels of last week’s announcement that “The Mandalorian” Season 2 will debut October 30 on Disney+ comes a handful of first look photos from the upcoming new episodes, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Reports have surfaced over the last several months about major Season 2 casting additions, from Rosario Dawson as fan favorite “Clone Wars” character Ahsoka Tano to Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, but Disney has confirmed nothing about the new faces expected to appear. Actors Timothy Olyphant, Michael Biehn, and Temuera Morrison are also reportedly in the Season 2 cast.

“Some of them are true, some are not sure,” actress Gina Carano told EW. The publication added that Carano “noted the heightened secrecy included actors getting scripts only for their own episodes and being ushered to sets in black cloaks and hoods like incognito Sith Lords.”

Showrunner Jon Favreau told EW that “the new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” which means not only the introduction of new characters but also episodes that expand the story to include these characters’ own journeys.

“Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy,” Favreau added. “As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines. The world was really captivated by ‘Game of Thrones’ and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that’s very appealing to me as an audience member.”

While Favreau won’t confirm new cast members, he did reveal George Lucas visited the Season 2 set during the filming of an episode shot by Dave Filoni. What was Lucas’ advice? “He would be giving Dave a hard time about how many setups he was getting and how fast he was shooting and urging him to go faster,” Favreau said. “He was like a boxer’s corner man coaching him, but always with a twinkle in his eye.”

Original “Mandalorian” cast members Carano, Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito will all be back for Season 2. As for who will be joining them, “Star Wars” fans will have to keep waiting for Disney to confirm and/or the show to debut October 30.

