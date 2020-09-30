Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, and More Eviscerate Trump for Failing to Condemn White Supremacists

"I want to live in a country where my President is not afraid to call white supremacists and Nazis racists thugs and terrorists," Ruffalo wrote on social media.

The first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was an embarrassing waste of time, and no moment caused as much of an extreme reaction from the American public as when Trump failed to publicly condemn white supremacists. Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if would speak out against white supremacist groups that have committed acts of violence across America. Trump tried to side-step the question first by saying, “I would say, almost everything I see is from the left-wing,” and then by reacting, “I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”

When pressed again by Wallace to condemn white supremacists, Trump responded, “What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name? Proud Boys, stand back, stand by.” The Proud Boys are a mens-only neo-fascist organization with ties to numerous violent acts in Portland. Trump’s comments emboldened members of the white supremacist group, who took to social media in the hours after the debate (via The Wrap) to thank Trump for not condemning them.

“For those who hadn’t been listening for the past four years, Trump just told you that he ain’t leaving and that he is a white supremacist,” Ava DuVernay wrote on Twitter in reaction to Trump. “If that doesn’t get every American who is not white into overdrive to toss his ass – we may actually deserve what happens next.”

DuVernay’s condemnation of Trump was shared by dozens of Holllywood figures, from comedians Billy Eichner and Kumail Nanjiani to Mark Ruffalo, Robin Thede, Patton Oswalt, and more. Eicher wrote, “The fact that Trump said Proud Boys should ‘stand by’ is one of the most disgusting, dangerous things that could have possibly been said. What a vile, racist bitch. Vote this motherfucker out.”

“I want to live in a country where my President is not afraid to call white supremacists and Nazis racists thugs and terrorists and then do everything he can to stop them,” added Ruffalo.

“Here’s the big takeaway from the debate,” Nanjiani added. “Trump was asked to condemn white supremacists, and not only did he refuse to do so, he told them to stand back and stand by. You know, as if he is their leader. That’s the takeaway.”

