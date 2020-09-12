‘Moonbase 8’ Teaser: Armisen, Heidecker, and Reilly Are Incompetent Astronauts in Workplace Comedy

Created by the show's stars along with Jonathan Krisel, Showtime's glossy space comedy premieres this fall.

Another space-centered comedy is coming soon to your television. Just a few months after the premiere of Netflix’s “Space Force,” Showtime this fall will launch “Moonbase 8,” a comedy about three subpar astronauts living at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator with high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon. Check out the first teaser for the show below. The footage release is tied to the anniversary of JFK’s legendary “We Choose to Go to the Moon” speech, which plays over the teaser.

The series was created, written, and executive-produced by stars Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly, with “Baskets” co-creator Jonathan Krisel, who also serves as series director. Krisel first began working with Heidecker on the animated series “Tom Goes to the Mayor” as an animator, producer, and senior editor. He also worked as director, writer, co-executive producer, and senior editor on the sketch comedy series “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”

From Showtime’s official synopsis: “Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, it follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.”

“In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc, when the series was picked up by Showtime back in August 2020. “While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”

“Moonbase 8,” which will unfold as six episodes, is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. It was originally announced back in 2018.

Also coming up this fall from Showtime, releasing October 4, is “The Good Lord Bird,” a drama miniseries created by Ethan Hawke and Mark Richard from the novel by James McBride.

