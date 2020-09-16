Lily Collins Is ‘Emily in Paris’ in Official Trailer for Netflix Culture Clash Series

The series is the latest from creator Darren Star, the man behind "Sex and the City."

Get your berets and prepare to revel in the City of Lights! Actress Lily Collins is preparing to anchor her new series for Netflix, “Emily in Paris,” and the first trailer looks to be filled with dazzling landscapes and even more amazing clothes!

The series is the latest from creator Darren Star, the showrunner behind “Sex and the City” and the Hilary Duff series “Younger.” And it’s easy to see Star’s fingerprints on this new endeavor. Collins plays the eponymous Emily, sent to Paris to work for a marketing firm as their American consultant. Along the way she gets to enjoy the best (men) France has to offer, as well as find herself.

The overall vibe of the trailer immediately conjures up images of “The Devil Wears Prada,” especially as Emily becomes more ingratiated into the world of Paris. That being said, the romantic relationships seem easily pulled from the “Sex and the City” sphere. Although it will be interesting to see if the show brings up any discussion of American versus French sexual dynamics, as alluded to when Emily brings up the firm’s sexism.

Star hasn’t hit the same level of ubiquitous, worldwide appeal with his recent offerings like he did with the HBO juggernaut “Sex and the City.” His last series, “Younger,” has been renewed for a seventh season on TV Land and, like “Emily in Paris,” showcases a woman living in a unique set of circumstances.

In a 2015 interview with IndieWire Star said much of the television landscape, and also the characters that populate it, has changed since “Sex in the City.” In the case of “Emily in Paris” we see a confident young woman already in tune with much of the world. “The acknowledgement that there is a different generation with different ways of perceiving the world and engaging the world. And especially this generation that has been weaned on social media, which has become the dominant force in terms of the way we communicate and do business with each other. They have an innate understanding of it,” Star said.

If Star’s goal is to borrow from “The Devil Wears Prada” he’s already keyed in to what audiences want, especially in the wake of our current times when the only travel viewers can enjoy is vicariously through a scenic show like this one.

“Emily in Paris” streams on Netflix October 2.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.