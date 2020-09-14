Peacock Releases Trailers for Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin Late Night Shows

NBCUniversal's streaming service is preparing to release two of its first original late night talk shows.

Veteran late night comedians Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin are bringing their talents to Peacock. NBCUniversal’s streaming service will be premiering two new late night talk shows from the duo later this month and the streamer dropped trailers for each title on Monday.

Wilmore’s show, simply titled “Wilmore,” will premiere on Peacock on September 18. Per NBCUniversal, “Wilmore” will center on “real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest.” “Wilmore” Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television.

“The Amber Ruffin Show” premieres on Peacock on September 25. Per NBCUniversal, the show will “showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns.” Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Ruffin also serves as a writer on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and will continue to do so while working on her own late night show. Wilmore previously hosted Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore” from 2015-2016 before the show was cancelled.

NBCUniversal announced both shows in August. At the time, “Wilmore” received an 11-episode order while “The Amber Ruffin Show” received a 9-episode order.

The upcoming late night shows will help Peacock, which launched nationally in July, further carve its niche into the streaming television industry as one of the go-to platforms for topical comedies from big names. Peacock is also the exclusive streaming home of popular programs such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The platform also boasts well-known comedies such as “30 Rock” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Check out the trailers for “The Amber Ruffin Show” and “Wilmore” below:





