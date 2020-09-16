PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Revealed, New ‘Harry Potter’ Among Upcoming Games

Sony announced a handful of new games from high-profile franchises, including "Resident Evil" and "God of War."

Sony has announced the release date and price for the PlayStation 5: The company’s upcoming video game console will hit retailers on November 12 and will be available for $399.99 or $499.99, depending on the model.

The cheaper version of the console will not include an optical disc drive — meaning customers will have to download all titles — but will otherwise be identical to the $499.99 version of the PlayStation 5. Sony revealed the system details in a stream on Wednesday that included a slew of announcements about upcoming video games, including a title set in the “Harry Potter” universe and new installments in popular franchises such as “Resident Evil” and “Call of Duty.”

The “Harry Potter” game, titled “Hogwarts Legacy,” is billed as an open-world role playing game set in the 1800s, well before Harry Potter enrolled in the school and the events in the popular book and film franchise took place. The game, which will release in 2021 on PlayStation 5, the next-generation Xbox consoles, and PC, promises all sorts of potion crafting, spell casting, and battling against evil wizards — standard fare for the genre, but the “Harry Potter” setting should be plenty enticing for diehard fans of the franchise.

“Hogwarts Legacy” was one of several featured titles that will be available on next-generation consoles and PC. Sony’s PlayStation 5 stream also offered a new look “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” the seventeenth installment in Activision’s ever-popular first-person shooter series, as well as “Resident Evil Village” from Capcom. The most recent installment in the latter series, “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” returned the franchise to its survival horror roots and enjoyed critical acclaim and strong commercial success. The “Resident Evil” franchise will make its television debut in the future; Netflix announced that it was developing a live-action series based on the video games in August.

Wednesday’s stream also offered the first substantive look at “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Demon’s Souls,” which were announced earlier in the year. The former is a sequel to the popular 2017 game that centered on Peter Parker, while the latter is a remake of the notoriously challenging 2009 game of the same name, which kicked off the popular “soulslike” genre of video games that are known their high difficulty.

Sony’s high-profile game announcements were rounded out by a first-look at “Final Fantasy 16,” the latest in Square Enix’s classic role-playing game series, a new edition of Capcom’s stylish “Devil May Cry 5” action game, and a teaser for “God of War: Ragnarok.” Though details on the latter title were scant, “God of War: Ragnarok” will likely end up being one of 2021’s most-anticipated video game releases; the 2018 “God of War” enjoyed universal critical acclaim and is widely considered to be one of the best PlayStation 4 titles.

The PlayStation 5 showcase can be viewed below:

