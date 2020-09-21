Ramy Youssef Reveals What Really Happens to Emmy Nominees Losing from Home

The "Ramy" creator and star, who lost Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series to Eugene Levy, offered a hilariously bleak look on Twitter into what happens when you lose a virtual Emmy.

After losing Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Eugene Levy for “Schitt’s Creek” at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, “Ramy” creator and star Ramy Youssef offered up a bleak look into what actually happens when you lose out on a virtual Emmy. That is to say, a haz-mat suited Television Academy dispatch, who showed up to your door wielding the golden statue, unceremoniously bids adieu once your time is up, and your prize is lost. Watch below.

“I guess it’s kind ironic that the straightest role I’ve ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy series,” Levy said when he won the prize during the virtual ceremony. “I guess I have to question what I’ve been doing for the past 50 years.”

Youssef’s Hulu series was also up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Mahershala Ali, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Youssef himself, for the episode “Miakhalifa.mov.” “Ramy” lost in both categories: to Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy for directing on “Schitt’s Creek,” and to Daniel Levy for Supporting Actor in “Schitt’s Creek.” Earlier in the evening, Catherine O’Hara also picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her turn in the beloved Pop TV show.

Also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series were Anthony Anderson, for “black-ish”; Don Cheadle, for “Black Monday”; Ted Danson, for “The Good Place”; and Michael Douglas, for “The Kominsky Method.”

For the first time in recent memory, the Emmys has been a weeklong affair across virtual platforms. Historically, the annual TV awards are given out on consecutive weekends, with Creative Arts Emmys bestowed just before the nationally televised primetime celebration. This week, we’ve already seen multiple nights of Emmys, with five sets of nominees and winners taking center stage between Monday and Saturday.

Follow along with all the night’s winners here via IndieWire. Also check out Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue, where Kimmel and his onstage companion Jennifer Aniston literally set a trash can on fire and almost failed to extinguish it.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.