Join NYFF Director Eugene Hernandez for a Live Recording of IndieWire’s Screen Talk

The fall film festival circuit may not look like previous years, but it’s still a busy time with many new movies launching out of Venice and TIFF. This week, New York Film Festival joins the fray, opening on Thursday as an ambitious combination of drive-in virtual screenings. The 2020 edition also marks the first under the stewardship of new NYFF director and IndieWire co-founder Eugene Hernandez. On the first day of the festival, he will take your questions.

Hernandez will join his former colleagues, Screen Talk hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson, to discuss the unusual challenges he faced in organizing the festival in the midst of the pandemic. He will also speak to the broader efforts underway to preserve the venues and community of Film at Lincoln Center, which has hosted the festival for over 50 years.

Despite the unusual exhibition situation, much about NYFF remains unchanged, as the programming features a combination of anticipated fall movies (like recent Venice winner “Nomadland”), new works from revered auteurs like Steve McQueen and Pedro Almodovar, as well as international cinema that appeals to cinephiles above all. However, the 2020 edition is available to a much wider audience than previous editions, as anyone in the U.S. can purchase tickets to view much of its lineup online. Hernandez will address this specific process, as well as the way the festival’s approach has related to the strategies taken by other festivals this year.

The Thursday event marks the latest appearance by a festival director on Screen Talk. Over the summer, guests have included Sundance CEO Keri Putnam and director Tabitha Jackson, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, and TIFF’s Cameron Bailey. Last month’s guest was Netflix co-CEO and content chief Ted Sarandos.

Again, register at this link to watch the conversation via Zoom and submit questions for the Q&A.

