Samuel L. Jackson to Play Nick Fury in New Disney+ Series

Samuel L. Jackson, the celebrated actor who has portrayed Nick Fury in a myriad of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is suiting up for a new Disney+ superhero series.

Variety reported that Jackson is attached to star in the untitled series, which will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet (“Mr. Robot”). No plot details, additional casting information, or a prospective release date were provided.

Disney and Marvel representatives did not return a request for comment.

Jackson first portrayed Nick Fury, the founder of the Avengers who frequently helps the team’s various superheroes, in the post-credits scene in 2008’s “Iron Man,” the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film. He has reprised the role in 10 of the franchise’s other films: “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers Endgame,” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The project will mark the most prominent television role of Jackson’s career. The actor has guest starred in a variety of television shows, including two episodes of Marvel Cinematic Universe series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” eight episodes of “The Boondocks,” and also starred in the “Afro Samurai” anime miniseries and the subsequent “Afro Samurai: Resurrection” TV movie as the titular protagonist.

He is also known for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, including starring roles in “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight,” and “Jackie Brown.” He also had smaller roles in Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Inglorious Basterds.” Jackson’s other major film credits include his portrayal of Mace Windu in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, the “Incredibles” films, the campy “Snakes on a Plane,” and recent titles such as “Shaft” and “Glass.”

The untitled Jackson Disney+ series is one of several upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe television shows that are slated to premiere on Disney+. Marvel released the trailer for “WandaVision,” the franchise’s superhero series slated to premiere on Disney+, earlier in September, while “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” Hawkeye,” “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “What If…?” are expected to premiere on Disney+ as part of the franchise’s Phase 4.

