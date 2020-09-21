‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeps the Emmys, and Dan Levy Is Keeping the Door Open for a Reunion Project

Dan Levy said after the show's series finale that he "would love to get to play with this cast again."

The unprecedented five-year journey of “Schitt’s Creek” from low-rated Pop TV series to Emmys juggernaut reached its end with a triumphant victory in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. “Schitt’s Creek” took home the Emmy for its sixth and final season, beating out two-time winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Dead to Me,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Insecure,” “The Good Place,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

That “Schitt’s Creek” is the Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy Series after its first four seasons were shut out of the Emmys completely is no small feat. Critical support for the show and seasons being made available to stream on Netflix drove more and more viewers to “Schitt’s Creek” over the years. The comedy series first made an Emmys splash in 2019 with four nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and lead acting bids for Eugene Levy and Catharine O’Hara.

The show’s sixth and final season exploded with 15 Emmy nominations this year, the most nominations a comedy series has ever received for its final season. Supporting actors Dan Levy and Any Murphy joined Levy and O’Hara with nominations this year. All four actors won Emmys, while the show also nabbed Emmys for writing and directing. At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this week, “Schitt’s Creek” won the prize for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and during the Primetime Emmys it swept every single comedy category on offer — a first for a comedy.

The “Schitt’s Creek” win is the second year in a row a show has won the Best Comedy Emmy after signing off the air. Last year’s comedy winner was Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,” which only ran for two seasons. Bridge was adamant in interviews following the Emmy win that the show would not be returning for a third go-around. Levy, meanwhile, has already gone on record saying the door remains open for a new episode or project with the “Schitt’s Creek” characters.

“This is the best way we could have ever ended this show, so if there is an idea that ever pops into my head, and worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point,” Levy said upon accepting the award. “I would love to work with these beautiful people again.”

“I hope there’s a movie!” co-star Karen Robinson said. “I need a job.”

“If an idea crosses my path that I feel is deserving of our cast’s time, then let’s do it,” Levy said in a Variety interview earlier this year. “I don’t know what it could possibly be at this point. But I would love to revisit these characters, and I would love to get to play with this cast again. I feel very proud of the work that we’ve done, and I wouldn’t want to do anything that compromises that.”

The first five seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” are available to stream on Netflix now. The sixth and final season is streaming through Pop TV.

Ryan Lattanzio contributed reporting.

