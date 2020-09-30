‘Social Distance’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Anthology Series Was Made Entirely in Quarantine

The "Orange Is the New Black" team deliver an experimental anthology series about the human desire to connect against all odds.

It was only a matter of time. While we’ve all been sitting at home watching our hair grow, Jenji Kohan and a crew of “Orange Is the New Black” writers were dreaming up ways to continue making television within the creative limitations of quarantine. Aptly titled “Social Distance,” the resulting anthology series tells eight distinct stories of characters navigating our brave new COVID-19 world. Netflix recently released a first trailer for the experimental new series, and it’s not only full of familiar faces — but even more familiar stories.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Social Distance’ is an eight-part anthology series that showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation. Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection. Through these varied and deeply human stories, ‘Social Distance’ aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history.”

“Social Distance” was conceived, cast and, produced entirely remotely during quarantine. The series was created and executive-produced by showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham, a writer on the final season of “Orange Is the New Black” and “Bones.” It was executive-produced by “GLOW” executive producer Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick (“Mad Men,” “True Detective”), and Kohan. “The Zero Hour” director Diego Velasco serves as co-executive producer.

From the look at the first trailer, “Social Distance” stars many beloved actors from across the Netflix universe, including “Orange” star Danielle Brooks as a working mom and “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter as a bachelor working out. Guillermo Diaz, Oscar Nuñez, and Daphne Rubin Vega feature in a chapter about a Latinx family reconnecting at what looks to be a Zoom funeral. Gay comedy favorites Max Jenkins (“Dead to Me”) and Brian Jordan Alvarez (“Will & Grace”) play a couple who have stopped having sex.

Netflix will release all eight episodes of “Social Distance” on October 15. Check out the touching first trailer below:

