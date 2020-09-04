‘Star Trek’: CBS All Access to Feature Free Marathon and Panels to Celebrate Franchise

Patrick Stewart, George Takai, and a swath of other "Star Trek" actors and talents will celebrate the franchise during the CBS All Access event.

U.S. Trekkies will be able to beam themselves onto CBS All Access for a free “Star Trek” marathon on September 8. CBS is preparing to celebrate the sci-fi franchise’s 54th anniversary with a 24-hour event that will boast panels from nine “Star Trek” series, as well as announcements about CBS All Access’ “Star Trek” universe.

The event, titled Star Trek Day, will kick off at 3:00 a.m. ET on September 8 with a streaming marathon of curated episodes from various “Star Trek” shows. The marathon will pause at 3 p.m. ET to make way for three hours of panels featuring a swath of celebrated series creators and actors, including Patrick Stewart and George Takai. Episodes from the following series will be streamed throughout the day: “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Star Trek: The Original Series,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” “ Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and “Star Trek: Short Treks.”

The attendees for the event’s panels, which will be moderated by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton, is as follows:

“Star Trek: Discovery”: Stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala; and showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”: Stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez

“Star Trek: Enterprise”: Stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery, and Connor Trinneer

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”: Stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton, and executive producer Ira Steven Behr

Star Trek: The Original Series”: Star George Takei and Roddenberry Entertainment CEO Rod Roddenberry

Star Trek: Lower Decks”: Stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero, and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan

Star Trek: Voyager”: Stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ, and Ethan Phillips

“Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation”: Stars Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes

More information about the event is available at StarTrek.com/Day.

Check out the trailer for CBS’ upcoming “Star Trek” event below:

