Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’ Starts Production, Casts Jon Hamm, Julia Fox, and More

The upcoming film will shoot in Detroit and star Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro, as previously announced.

Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move,” the acclaimed director’s next feature to start production, will star a variety of high-profile talents, including Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro. WarnerMedia announced the start of shooting on Monday, as well as additional casting news, for the upcoming HBO Max original.

Cheadle and Del Toro will star alongside Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox. The script was written by Ed Solomon, and Casey Silver is attached to produce. Soderbergh is producing the film as part of his overall deal with HBO Max. Soderbergh and Solomon previously collaborated on recently-released feature “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and HBO limited series “Mosaic.”

The film, which is set in Detroit in 1955, centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them — and why — weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” Soderbergh said in a statement that alluded to his hit 1998 feature “Out of Sight,” which starred George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez and co-starred Cheadle. Clooney was once considered to appear in Soderbergh’s latest film, as well, but per Variety, those talks have since ended.

Production on “No Sudden Move” began Monday in Detroit. Production was originally scheduled to begin earlier in the year but had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Soderbergh stated he was eager to return to filming in Detroit as soon as it was safe to do so.

Soderbergh has directed a variety of well-received films in recent years, including the psychological horror feature “Unsane” and Netflix’s sports drama “High Flying Bird,” both of which were shot on iPhones. Soderbergh’s “Contagion,” a pandemic film that premiered in 2011, enjoyed a significant popularity spike earlier in the year when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

Soderbergh is also directing the upcoming “Let Them All Talk,” a comedy film that stars Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, and Lucas Hedges. The film will premiere on HBO Max.

