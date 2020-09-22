‘Supernova’ Trailer: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci Play Life Partners in LGBTQ Tearjerker

Tucci plays a man experiencing early-onset dementia, and Firth is his longtime partner, in the drama from "Hinterland" filmmaker Harry Macqueen.

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci have both long been friends of the LGBTQ community, as evidenced by their choices in acting roles over their wide-ranging careers. Firth came by his ally-ship very early on, starring opposite Rupert Everett in early queer classic “Another Country” in 1984, when it was still considered risky for actors to take on gay roles. He would later star in Tom Ford’s debut film “A Single Man,” for which he nabbed his first Oscar nomination. Tucci is very well known for his queer role as Nigel, indefatigable right hand man to Meryl Streep’s character in “The Devil Wears Prada.” Now, both actors will play gay yet again in “Supernova,” a tearjerker relationship drama centered around one man’s early onset dementia.

Here’s the official synopsis: “It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years, are on holiday. They are traveling across England in their old camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s irreparable illness.”

Written and directed by “Hinterland” filmmaker Harry Macqueen, “Supernova” recently premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, where it’s receiving warm reviews. Over at Variety, Guy Lodge writes: “‘Supernova’ is beguilingly modest by design: essentially a two-man chamber piece twisted into the winding form of a British road movie, where nothing can move too fast, lest we reach the shore too soon.”

StudioCanal has picked up “Supernova” for its U.K. release, but the film is still awaiting a U.S. distribution deal and premiere date. When it does get released, it’s sure to move audiences — and potentially awards voters — to tears. Check out the trailer for “Supernova” below.

