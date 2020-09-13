‘Synchronic’ Directors Don’t Want You to See Their Movie in an Indoor Theater

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson said that while the theatrical release of their Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie thriller was out of their hands, they don't endorse it.

Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead said that while the in-theaters release of their thriller “Synchronic,” starring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, was out of their hands, they don’t advise you see it in an actual theater. In an Instagram post on Friday (below), co-director Moorhead shared a statement, co-signed by co-director Benson and producer David Lawson, supporting the movie’s release in drive-in theaters and on video on demand, but not indoors. The movie releases October 23 from Well Go USA.

“Due to distribution arrangements that are out of our control, the release of ‘Synchronic’ into drive-ins and indoor theaters has been confirmed for October 23rd. But we want to be very clear: at the time of writing this, we personally wouldn’t go to an indoor movie theater, so we can’t encourage you to,” the post. “To us, this isn’t only about feeling safe in a theater, this is also about the scientific community indicating that enclosed spaces like movie theaters are still a hazard for spreading COVID-19 to others.”

While more theaters might be open by October, the COVID-19 pandemic will likely still be a threat. Theaters haven’t opened up in the key markets of Los Angeles or New York, but are starting to resume operations in neighboring areas. Studios are continuing to push big releases off the calendar or into next year, from “Wonder Woman 1984” to “Candyman.”

“If you do go to see it in an indoor theater, please adhere to all guidelines. We love and miss the theatrical experience, so let’s work together to stop the spread of the virus,” the post said. “We are infinitely grateful for anyone checking out our movies, as well as everyone who has worked on them, and want all of you to remain as healthy as possible during these unprecedented times.”

“Synchronic” is a science-fiction horror film, a la Benson and Moorhead’s “The Endless,” centered on two paramedics in New Orleans grappling with the ripple effect of a designer drug wreaking havoc on the community.

View this post on Instagram Our thoughts about this year’s US release of SYNCHRONIC: A post shared by Aaron Moorhead (@aaronmoorhead) on Sep 11, 2020 at 10:47am PDT

