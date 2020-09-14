‘Watchmen’ Sweeps Television Critics Association Awards, with HBO Dominating the Field

The TCA Award winners were announced today at the start of Emmys week, with HBO taking half of all top honors.

The Television Critics Association announced today the winners of the organization’s 36th Annual TCA Awards, honoring the best programs and performances from the 2019-2020 television season. HBO’s “Watchmen” indisputably swept the competition, winning four out of 11 total awards for new programming. Dan Levy and Pop TV’s beloved comedy “Schitt’s Creek” was the only other program to receive more than one accolade, with a total of two. With nods for “Succession” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” HBO came out ahead with six of the TCA’s top honors.

The winners were determined by votes cast by the TCA’s network of more than 250 professional TV critics and journalists in the United States and Canada.

In noting that “Watchmen” received the organization’s Program Of The Year award, a TCA announcement singled out the series “for taking the established mythos of the legendary ‘Watchmen’ graphic novel to new heights with a timely story that paid homage to the original source while paving its own unique legacy.”

The association also honored “Star Trek” with its Heritage Award: “In recognition of the groundbreaking series which brought the future to life—illustrating a unique vision that is equal parts hopeful and cautious as it explored issues such as bigotry, religion, politics, sexism, and human rights through timeless stories of love, war, intrigue, and adventure in outer space—with the help of a strong cast that was among the first to feature an African-American in a significant leading role.”

The TCA also presented television icon Alex Trebek with the Career Achievement Award, “for his unparalleled legacy as one of television’s most enduring and best-loved personalities.”

“Entertainment and culture are intertwined, and, in this challenging year, never has that intersection been more crucial as both a mirror to examine tough reflections and a rabbit hole to escape the noise and scares outside our homes. The 2019-2020 television season was both a challenge and a balm,” said TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly Sarah Rodman.

Here are the official winners of the Television Critics Association Awards:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Regina King, “Watchmen”

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “The Last Dance”

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: “Cheer”

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “Molly of Denali”

Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding New Program: “Watchmen”

Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special: “Watchmen”

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “Succession”

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “Schitt’s Creek”

Program of the Year: “Watchmen”

Career Achievement Honoree: Alex Trebek

Heritage Award: “Star Trek”

