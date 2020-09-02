‘Tehran’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Breaks Into the Espionage Thriller Genre with ‘Fauda’ Creator

"Tehran" marks one of the first thriller series at Apple TV+, which has been primarily focused on dramas and comedies recently.

Apple is preparing to enter thriller territory with “Tehran,” one of Apple TV+’s first forays into the genre. The company released the trailer for the upcoming espionage series on Wednesday.

Per Apple, “Tehran” tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series is created by Moshe Zonder (“Fauda”), Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and co-created and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Zonder also serves as writer alongside co-creator Omri Shenhar. “Tehran” stars Niv Sultan (“Flawless,” “She Has It,” “Temporarily Dead”), Shaun Toub (“Homeland,” “Crash”); Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” “Legion,” “Aladdin”), Shervin Alenabi (“Baghdad in My Shadow”), Liraz Charhi (“A Late Quartet”), and Menashe Noy (“Big Bad Wolves,” “Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem”).

Though the series’ new trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of new plot details, the various scenes of interrogations, hacking, and spurts of gritty violence suggest that whatever undercover mission is happening, it will indeed have significant consequences for everyone involved. The eight-episode series will premiere with the first three episodes on Friday, September 25, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Zonder previously wrote the first season of Netflix’s Israel-Palestine conflict-centered “Fauda” and also wrote the “Sabena Hijacking: My Version” documentary film, which focused on the terrorist hijacking of Belgian Sabena Flight 571 in 1972.

Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce “Tehran.” The series is executive produced by Zonder, Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

Apple TV+ has released titles in a variety of genres since the streaming service debuted late last year, though its offering of action-oriented titles has been fairly slim outside of early titles such as “See” and “Servant.” Apple TV+ has announced a variety of projects recently, including the Gal Gadot-led “Hedy Lamarr,” the Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd-led “The Shrink Next Door,” and the Justin Timberlake-led “Palmer” feature film

