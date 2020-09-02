‘The Boys in the Band’ Trailer: Jim Parsons, Zach Quinto, Matt Bomer Lead Netflix’s Gay Drama

Ryan Murphy produces and Joe Mantello directs this adaptation of the Tony-winning stage play.

The 2018 Broadway production of Mart Crowley’s “The Boys in the Band” featured a groundbreaking ensemble of openly gay actors: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin DeJesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins. All of the actors are reuniting for Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of the stage play which, like the recent Broadway run, is produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by Joe Mantello. The stage production won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Mantello’s “Boys in the Band” adaptation for Netflix is the second film version of Crowley’s play, following William Friedkin’s 1970 adaptation. The story takes place in 1968 New York City and centers around a group of friends as they come together for a birthday party. The party is being hosted by Michael (Parsons), an alcoholic screenwriter, in honor of his sharp-tinged friend Harold (Quinto).

Per the official “Boys in the Band” synopsis, “other partygoers include Donald (Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night.”

The synopsis continues: “What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Hutchison), Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.”

“The Boys in the Band” joins Murphy’s growing slate of original projects at Netflix, following “The Politician” and multi-Emmy nominee “Hollywood.” The mega-producer also has a Ewan McGregor-starring series about the designer Halston in the pipeline, plus the “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel “Ratched” with Sarah Paulson debuting September 18 on Netflix. With “Ratched” and “The Boys in the Band,” late September is gearing up to be a prolific time for Murphy and Netflix.

“The Boys in the Band” begins streaming September 30 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer for the drama in the video below.

