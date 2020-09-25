‘The Boys’ College-Set Spinoff Gets Fast-Tracked at Amazon Prime Video

Amazon described the untitled spinoff as part college show and part "Hunger Games" with all the heart, satire, and raunch of the core series.

“The Boys” are going to school. Amazon has announced a spinoff of its popular satirical superhero series that the company has billed “part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’ — with all the heart, satire and raunch of ‘The Boys.'”

Per Amazon, the show will be “set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International). ‘The Untitled Boys Spinoff’ is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

The spinoff comes from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Craig Rosenberg is writing the pilot and set as showrunner/EP, falling under his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Rosenberg and the original series’ showrunner Eric Kripke, as well as Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, and Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty will serve as executive producers. Ennis and Robertson also serve as executive producers.

Casting details, an episode count, and a release date were not provided.

“The Boys” Season 2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video and has been received well by critics. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the sophomore season of the show, which centers on a ragtag team that fights morally corrupt superheroes and the depraved company that manages them, in his grade B review in early September.

“Over eight episodes, ‘The Boys’ offers plenty of surprises. Some come through unexpected and exaggerated bloodshed — which, considering the regular rollout of graphic violence, it’s a credit to the writing and editing teams that so many of these moments are still shocking — while others are rooted in well-orchestrated plot twists,” Travers said in his review. “Season 2 gives casual fans plenty of entertainment value, even if the episodes run long, as well as plenty to chew on during the downtime; if you thought Season 1 did a good job twisting Homelander’s pristine red, white, and blue image into a knotty mess — well-suited for our current administration — just wait ’til you see what he comes to represent this year.”

“The Boys” was renewed for a third season earlier in the year. Amazon has released episodes of Season 2 weekly, rather than via its typical all-at-once rollout, and this year’s finale is set to premiere Friday, October 9.

