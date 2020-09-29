‘The Craft: Legacy’ Trailer: Iconic Feminist Horror Movie Gets Glossy Blumhouse Continuation

Zoe Lister-Jones helms the continuation of the beloved 1996 property, which finds a group of teenage girls experimenting with witchcraft.

If the sound of teenage girls chanting “light as a feather, stiff as a board” sends nostalgic chills up your spine, you’ve probably got a thing for witch movies. There’s something irresistible about a cabal of girls experimenting with supernatural powers together, and of the venerated genre of teen witch movies, 1996’s “The Craft” is undoubtedly one of the best.

Genre powerhouse Jason Blum and his Blumhouse have now teamed up with writer-director Zoe Lister-Jones for a continuation of the cult classic, and the studio has just released its first official trailer. Scored to a haunting rendition of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” the trailer hints at a glossier update to the original property, adding a chilling horror element that may disappoint fans of the earlier dark comedy.

Based on the 1996 film that starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True as teen witches who use their powers to bolster their popularity and hit back at the bullies who have made their lives terrible, this new version appears to be building a very similar premise. Per its official synopsis, “When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie, and quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet. In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit ‘The Craft’, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.”

The film stars a cadre of rising stars, including Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, and Nicholas Galitzine, alongside more recognizable faces Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.

Lister-Jones made her feature directorial debut in 2017 with “Band Aid,” though the long-time actress has frequently written alongside her partner Daryl Wein, including his films “Breaking Upwards” and “Lola Versus.” As an actress, she is best known for her TV work on “Whitney” and “New Girl.”

Blum and Blumhouse are producing alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment, with original filmmaker Andrew Fleming on board as an executive producer, along with Lucas Wiesendanger, from Red Wagon Entertainment.

“The Craft: Legacy” will be released on PVOD on Wednesday, October 28. Check out the first trailer for “The Craft: Legacy” below.

