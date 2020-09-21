‘The Croods: A New Age’ Trailer: DreamWorks Animated Sequel Joined by Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran

"A New Age" is the followup to the smash hit 2013 film, with the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and more returning.

The trailer for “The Croods: A New Age,” the sequel to the hit 2013 DreamWorks Animation film about a family of cave-dwellers, has dropped. The movie is scheduled to open theatrically on November 25 from Universal Pictures. Joining the original voice cast including Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Randy Thom, and Cloris Leachman will be Leslie Mann, Kelly Marie Tran, and Peter Dinklage. Watch the trailer below.

Mann, Tran, and Dinklage play another caveman family, known as the Bettermans, who pose the biggest threat to the Croods since leaving their cave. The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”) — with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions, and irrigated acres of fresh produce — are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

The original film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film. While that film was directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders, Joel Crawford takes the reins on “A New Age.” This is Crawford’s directorial debut, having previously helmed the TV short “Trolls Holiday” in 2017. The director has also worked as a story artist on films including “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Trolls,” all three of the “Kung Fu Panda” entries so far, “The SponegeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” “Rise of the Guardians,” and “Shrek Forever After,” as well as the series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

“The Croods” also spawned a Netflix TV series that debuted in 2015, and ran for four seasons through 2015. The 2013 film grossed a wildly impressive $587 million at the worldwide box office. In the U.S. alone, the film earned more than $187 million.

“The Croods” sequel has been in and out of development and production since the year the original film was released. In 2016, the sequel was called off by DreamWorks Animation entirely, only to be revived the following year with director Crawford.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.