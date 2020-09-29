‘The Crown’ Season 4 Unveils Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher, Plus Princess Diana

Thatcher won Meryl Streep an Oscar. Will the role provide similar success for Anderson?

Netflix’s royal drama series “The Crown” has two major additions coming to its fourth season this fall: Gillian Anderson as prime minister Margaret Thatcher and rising actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. First look photos for both characters have been released by the streaming giant. Anderson, no stranger to Netflix thanks to the popular “Sex Education” series, and Corrin join returning cast members Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, and Tobias Menzies, among others.

While Anderson is the heavyweight new addition to the “The Crown” cast (and taking on the role that won Meryl Streep a Best Actress Oscar for “The Iron Lady”), Corrin is the newcomer who is expected to break out with her prominent role as Princess Diana. Up until now, Corrin’s biggest break has been the role of Esme Winikus on the EPIX comic book prequel series “Pennyworth.” Corrin also currently stars opposite Keira Knightley, Jessie Buckley, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the beauty queen drama film “Misbehaviour.” Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana will debut ahead of Kristen Stewart’s turn in an upcoming Pablo Larrain-directed feature.

For the majority of the current “Crown” cast, Season 4 will be the last. Colman is fresh off an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her Season 3 portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, but she’ll be leaving the role after Season 4 and Imelda Staunton will be taking over for the final two seasons of “The Crown.” Colman succeeded Claire Foy after the first two seasons. Not even Corrin will be sticking around. “Tenet” and “Widows” actress Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana for the final two “Crown” seasons.

Filming on “The Crown” Season 4 wrapped in March, but the new season will be the last run of episodes fans get for quite some time. The pandemic means Season 5 will not begin filming until next year, so Season 5 is not likely to air on Netflix until 2022. Series creator Peter Morgan has confirmed plans to end the series after Season 6.

“The Crown” Season 4 debuts November 15 on Netflix. Check out photos below of Corrin as Princess Diana, plus more new images of the cast.

