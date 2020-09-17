‘The Mandalorian’ Wins Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects

"The Mandalorian" billed itself as a cinematic "Star Wars" experience on the small screen. Television Academy voters shared the sentiment.

“The Mandalorian,” Disney+’s popular tentpole series, has secured the Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

The “Star Wars” spinoff became an immediate hit when it premiered in late 2019. Audiences and critics alike praised the show for its movie-like visuals that far exceeded the spectacle of most competing sci-fi series television projects. “The Mandalorian” ran the visual gamut from frantic dogfights in space to tense shootouts in claustrophobic hallways and featured a wide array of colorful aliens and classic “Star Wars” technology, from blaster rifles to the famed Darksaber. The show is created by Jon Favreau, who executive produces alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

While visual effects on “The Mandalorian” benefited from being able to use iconic “Star Wars” imagery and the show’s reportedly expansive budget, it faced fierce competition in the Emmy category nonetheless. The Disney+ show beat out technically impressive titles such as Netflix’s “Lost in Space” and “Stranger Things,” as well as HBO’s “Watchmen” and “Westworld,” for the Emmy for Outstanding Visual Special Effects.

The “Star Wars” show’s Emmy victory was announced several days after Disney unveiled the trailer for the impending second season of “The Mandalorian,” which will premiere on Disney+ on October 30. Though the trailer didn’t confirm any of the highly-anticipated cameos who are expected to be featured in the show — ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano and legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett, who will reportedly be played by Rosario Dawson and Temuera Morrison, respectively, are expected to appear but were never confirmed by Disney — it did indicate that the plot will hinge on Mando’s (Pedro Pascal) adventure to reunite Baby Yoda/The Child with his mysterious race and will feature plenty of explosive and visually impressive action.

The 72nd Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, September 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Check out the full winners list for the Creative Arts Emmys.

