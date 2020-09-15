‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer: Mando and Baby Yoda Strike Back in Action-Packed Footage

Disney+'s wildly popular "Star Wars" television show will premiere on the streaming service in October.

The feverishly anticipated return of the Disney+ behemoth is upon us: “The Mandalorian” Season 2 trailer has debuted ahead of the show’s return on October 30. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter. Giancarlo Esposito, as a sinister leader of an Imperial remnant who wields the Darksaber, is expected to square off against the protagonist in Season 2. A variety of high-profile guest stars and fan-favorite characters are also expected to appear in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. Chief among those characters are ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano and legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett, who will reportedly be played by Rosario Dawson and Temuera Morrison, respectively. Morrison previously portrayed Jango Fett in “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones.”

Other reported “The Mandalorian” Season 2 guest stars include comedian Bill Burr (“F Is For Family”), who will reprise his role as snarky mercenary Mayfeld, and sci-fi veteran Michael Biehn, who will play a bounty hunter with a connection to the Mandalorian. Timony Olyphant (“Deadwood,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), will also reportedly portray a character in Season 2.

“The Mandalorian” Season 1 was a massive hit with viewers — thanks in no small part to Baby Yoda’s social media-friendly face — and was well-received by most critics. The show is one of Disney+’s few originals that was not impacted by Hollywood’s ongoing production issues; Marvel Cinematic Universe show “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was originally slated to premiere in August but has been rescheduled to late 2020. “WandaVision” is still scheduled to premiere in December.

“The Mandalorian” is one of several “Star Wars” spinoff shows in the works for Disney+. The streaming service is also working on a series centered on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a protagonist in the 2016 “Rogue One” film, as well as an Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Reports from April stated that “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland was working on a female-centric “Star Wars” show that would take place outside the timeline that the franchise’s nine films and television shows take place in. Few details about any of those shows, including release dates, are available.

Check out the trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 2 below:

