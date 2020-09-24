‘The Undoing’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Follow-Up Is HBO’s Fall Event Series

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley are looking to replicate their "Big Little Lies" success with HBO's upcoming limited series.

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley were lauded for their work on HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” and the star/writer duo are aiming to replicate that success with “The Undoing.” HBO revealed the official trailer for the upcoming series Wednesday morning, which you can watch below, while also announcing the new release date. After being postponed earlier this year, “The Undoing” has landed a new premiere date on October 25.

“The Undoing,” which stars Kidman and Hugh Grant, is a limited series based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel “You Should Have Known” and adapted by writer and executive producer Kelley. Here’s the synopsis for “The Undoing,” per WarnerMedia:

Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant) are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

The series is directed by Susanne Bier (“The Night Manager”) and will contain six episodes. Additional stars include Edgar Ramírez , Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Sofie Gråbøl, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Donald Sutherland.

Anticipation for “The Undoing” is high, given Kidman and Kelley’s association with the popular “Big Little Lies.” The show’s first season premiered in 2019, while the sophomore season hit HBO in July 2019. IndieWire reported on the show’s behind-the-scenes production issues last July when journalist Chris O’Falt discovered that control was wrest away from director Andrea Arnold.

Outside “Big Little Lie” and “The Undoing,” Kidman has recently starred in high-profile films such as “Aquaman” and “Bombshell.” She is also working with Kelley on Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” limited series, which will also star Kidman, is also co-created by Kelley, with Kohn Henry Butterworth also on board.

As for Kelley, he has recently created shows including “Big Sky,” “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Mr. Mercedes,” and “Goliath.” Kelley discussed the themes that drew him into “The Undoing” during a panel at the Television Critics Association 2020 Winter Press Tour in January and highlighted the show’s handling of lies and falsehoods.

“This particular piece, the theme and the core of denial that these characters lived in and inhabited, drew me in,” Kelley said. “The propensity that they all had to draw false narratives about who they were, who their partners were, who people in their lives were, and giving rise to delusions that have a surprising tenacity.”

“The Undoing” will premiere Sunday, October 25 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Check out the trailer for below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.