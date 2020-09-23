×
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Official Trailer: Aaron Sorkin’s Netflix Drama Earns Rave First Reactions

Sacha Baron Cohen joins Emmy winners Jeremy Strong and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Sorkin's star-studded political drama.

6 hours ago

Netflix’s Oscar slate is off to a strong first start thanks to Aaron Sorkin’s protest drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” featuring a star-studded cast that includes recent Emmy winners Jeremy Strong and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opposite Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, and more. The film follows the peaceful protests outside the 1968 Democratic Convention as they unravel into a fatal clash with police officers and the trial that ensues.

Netflix’s official synopsis for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” read: “What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.”

Following a world premiere virtual event screening this week, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” was met with rave first reactions by film critics and journalists. IndieWire’s deputy film editor Kate Erbland writes of the movie, “It’s great, a wily marriage of Sorkin’s strengths, timely material (though the film makes a cogent argument this stuff is always timely), and an ensemble cast made of top to bottom standout performances (but that Strong/Cohen combo is particularly inspired).”

“Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ is absolutely terrific, and will definitely be among the year’s best,” adds Fandango’s Erik Davis. “Sharp, riveting, timely, tremendous writing and sensational performances across the board. A chilling but inspiring film about the power of protest.”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” will be released similarly to Netflix’s previous Oscar contenders, starting with an exclusive theatrical run three weeks ahead of its streaming debut. At least eight theaters will be playing the film in theaters starting September 25 (including Landmark Theatres’ Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass. and Chicago’s Century Centre, plus Alamo Drafthouse theaters in the Phoenix, Austin, and outlying D.C. areas). Netflix will expand the film over the next two weekends before a global streaming launch October 16.

Watch the official trailer for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” in the video below.

