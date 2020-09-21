‘WandaVision’ Trailer: Disney Unveils MCU Series During Emmys

Disney offered the first substantive look at the "WandaVision" Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series in a trailer that premiered during the 2020 Emmys.

Disney dropped the trailer for “WandaVision,” one of Disney+’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday evening.

The trailer offers the first substantive look at “WandaVision” since the show’s first tease during a Disney+ Super Bowl ad in February. The trailer doesn’t shed much light on how Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson) are together, but there’s a tease that Vision’s death in “Avengers: Infinity War” indeed happened. Marvel Studios has billed “WandaVision” as a blending of the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda and Vision — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. There’s no telling on how the duo got back together or how the series will play into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe

Also unclear: The series’ release date. Disney previously stated that “WandaVision” would premiere in December 2020 but it is unclear if Hollywood’s ongoing production issues have impacted that release date. Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was expected to be the platform’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe television show, was originally scheduled to release in August but has been pushed back to sometime in late 2020. Disney+ is expected to become host to all upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series and “Loki” and “Hawkeye,” based on the two film franchise characters of the same names, are expected to premiere in 2021.

As for “WandaVision,” the series is directed by Matt Shakman. Jac Schaeffer is head writer and executive produces alongside Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. The series will also star Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn. Dennings and Park have appeared in other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. The show’s trailer premiered during the Emmys, which has awarded Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” several trophies.

In other Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe news, the upcoming “She-Hulk” superhero series recently found its star in Tatiana Maslany, who recently appeared in hit titles such as “Perry Mason” and “Pink Wall.” “She-Hulk” is one of a variety of Disney+’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe; others include “What If…?,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “Moon Knight.”

Check out the trailer for WandaVision below:

