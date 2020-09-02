‘Welcome to Blumhouse’ First Trailer: Get Terrified by Amazon’s Four TV Horror Movies

"Black Box," "The Lie," "Evil Eye," and "Nocturne" are set to terrify Amazon Prime Video subscribers in October.

“Unsettle” in for a quartet of disturbing Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios films that will be hitting the Amazon Prime Video streaming service in October. The two studios are gearing up to release four horror films on the platform next month and the new teaser for the upcoming films promises that they will provide all manner of chills.

The roughly 70-second teaser offers a glimpse at four of the eight “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series of films that will eventually make their way to Amazon’s streaming service. The four films are titled “Black Box,” “Evil Eye,” “The Lie,” and “Nocturne,” and though the scenes in the new trailer rapidly shift from film to film, the teaser suggests that each upcoming film could offer as many chills as the best of Blumhouse Television’s horror releases.

“Black Box” and “The Lie” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, while “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne” will premiere on the streaming service on October 13.

The “Black Box” synopsis reads: “After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.” “The Lie” will kick off when a “teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.”

“Evil Eye” centers on how a “seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.”

The “Nocturne” synopsis reads: Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

The teaser trailer for the four films is set to the disarmingly relaxed “What’s Up” by indie pop musician FJØRA. The song is produced by Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated producer Linda Perry, who served as vocalist of 4 Non Blondes.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Black Box,” “The Lie,” “Evil Eye,” and “Nocturne” below:

