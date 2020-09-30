‘White Noise’ Trailer: Urgent Doc Tracks the Rise of America’s White Supremacist Alt-Right

Exclusive: Daniel Lombroso's debut tracks the rise of far-right nationalism through the lives of Mike Cernovich, Richard Spencer, and Lauren Southern.

Mere hours after the President of the United States turned an opportunity to denounce the rise of white supremacist thinking in America into a chance to tell a hate group to “stand back and standby,” a new look at an upcoming documentary aims to shed some light on the very people most thrilled by the possibility of a white supremacist government: the alt-right. In “White Noise,” directed and shot by Daniel Lombroso in his directorial debut, viewers will go inside a spreading movement, bolstered by social media’s reach and a cadre of outspoken “leaders” who think nothing of spewing hate to anyone who will listen.

The film is also The Atlantic’s first feature documentary and is billed as the “definitive inside story of the movement that has come to be known as the alt-right.” Lombroso’s film follows three of the movement’s biggest “stars,” including “Mike Cernovich, a conspiracy theorist and sex blogger turned media entrepreneur; Lauren Southern, an anti-feminist, anti-immigration YouTube star; and Richard Spencer, a white-power ideologue.”

Per the film’s official synopsis: “This film takes the viewer into the terrifying heart of the movement — explosive protests, riotous parties, and the rooms where populist and racist ideologies are refined, weaponized, and injected into the mainstream. Just as the alt-right comes to prominence, infighting tears the movement apart. Spencer and Cernovich clash over the role of white nationalism in conservative politics. Southern struggles to reconcile her leadership role with the sexism and misogyny of her peers. Lawsuits mount and internecine fights erupt, but even as the alt-right fractures, its once-marginalized ideas gain a foothold in mainstream discourse; in Republican politics; in the establishment right-wing press, especially Fox News — and on the world’s biggest social-media platforms.”

In anticipation of the film’s premiere at AFI Docs this summer, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn billed the film “a troubling and timely look at a trio of far-right nationalists behind its harrowing resurgence around the country. … Through online conspiracy theories, fake news, and hate-spewing YouTube followings, these loathsome provocateurs are responsible from some of the most profound issues facing American discourse today — as well as its impact on who makes it into public office.”

“White Noise” will be available on demand on Wednesday, October 21. Watch the film’s first trailer, exclusively on IndieWire, below.

