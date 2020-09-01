Whoopi Goldberg Urges Disney World to Build Wakanda Park in Memory of Chadwick Boseman

A Wakanda area of Disneyland could be the next Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Sections of Disneyland and Disney World are devoted to mega-franchises such as “Star Wars” (Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios) and “Avatar” (Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom), but what if the same were true for “Black Panther” and the fictional nation of Wakanda? That’s the idea Whoopi Goldberg is putting forward following the tragic passing of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman. Goldberg has taken to social media to urge Disney Parks to construct a Wakanda section in memory of Boseman and his acting legacy at either Disneyland or Disney World.

“Dear people in charge of building NEW experiences [at] Disneyland and World, we don’t really need another Frozen land but what we could use is [Wakanda],” Goldberg posted to her Twitter account. “Please Disney World [and] Disneyland, PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKANDA.”

Considering what a global phenomenon “Black Panther” became upon its 2018 theatrical release, a Disney Parks-constructed Wakanda would no doubt be a massive draw for Disneyland or Disney World attendees. The Boseman-led superhero tentpole earned over $700 million at the domestic box office, making it the second highest-grossing Marvel movie in the U.S. after “Avengers: Endgame” (which also featured Boseman). “Black Panther” also made history at the Oscars by becoming the first comic book film nominated for Best Picture.

Goldberg’s call for Disney Parks to create Wakanda is the latest example of Boseman fans rallying for memorials to be erected in his honor. Several petitions launched in the aftermath of Boseman’s death urging the actor’s hometown of Anderson, South Carolina to replace a Confederate statue that sits outside of a courthouse with a Boseman memorial. The most popular petition has earned over 25,000 signatures and counting.

Boseman passed away August 28 after a four-year battle against colon cancer. In addition to his role in “Black Panther,” Boseman was celebrated for his performances as real-world figures Jackie Robinson (“42”), Thurgood Marshall (“Marshall”), and James Brown (“Get On Up”).

Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World we don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda, please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKONDA — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 31, 2020

