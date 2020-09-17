‘Your Honor’ Trailer: Bryan Cranston Leads His First TV Crime Drama Since ‘Breaking Bad’

Showtime's 10-episode legal thriller casts Cranston as a judge forced into corruption in order to save his son.

Bryan Cranston’s iconic run as Walter White on “Breaking Bad” earned him six Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, which might be why anticipation is sky high for “Your Honor.” The 10-episode Showtime limited series features Cranston in his fist major lead television role since “Breaking Bad” ended in 2013, and the actor is once again diving head first into a charismatic and corrupt anti-hero.

“Your Honor” stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run. Forced to cover up the crime in order to protect his sun, Michael finds himself in a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices when it’s revealed the person his son killed is the son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), the much-feared head of a crime family. The supporting cast also includes Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

BAFTA winner Peter Moffat, whose British crime series “Criminal Justice” served as the inspiration for HBO’s Emmy-winning “The Night Of,” serves as the showrunner of “Your Honor” and also wrote several of the 10 episodes. Joining Moffat as executive producers on the project are “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” duo Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and BAFTA-winning director Edward Berger, who also helmed the first three episodes of the series.

Since wrapping “Breaking Bad,” Cranston went on to receive two Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play thanks to his work in “All the Way” and “Network.” The actor also co-created the Amazon original crime series “Sneaky Pete,” in which he had a recurring role and directed an episode. While Cranston has appeared on television since the end of “Breaking Bad,” including roles on episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Electric Dreams,” “Your Honor” is his first lead role on a TV show since his days playing Walter White.

“Your Honor” will begin its limited run on Showtime starting in December. Watch the official trailer for the Cranston-led crime drama in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.