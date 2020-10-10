Adam Sandler Super-Fan Pens Essay After Watching 638 Hours of Sandler Films in One Year

You might love Adam Sandler, but you don't love him more than Eloy Lugo.

Think you love Adam Sandler? Sure, but you definitely don’t love Adam Sandler more than Eloy Lugo. The Sandler super-fan spent an entire year between September 9, 2017 (Sandler’s 51st birthday of course) and September 9, 2018 watching one Sandler movie a day. Lugo’s viewing experiment resulted in 638 hours spent watching Sandler movies over 365 days, which equates to nearly two-hours of Sandler films each day. To mark the release of Sandler’s new effort “Hubie Halloween,” Netflix asked Lugo to pen an essay about his love for the comedy icon.

“I was nine years old when I saw my first Adam Sandler movie,” Lugo writes. “Every Friday, my grandmother would take my siblings and me to the theater after school. One late winter day in 1995, she brought us to see ‘Billy Madison.’ To my fourth-grade brain, it was perfect. Billy was silly and weird, sweet and well-intentioned. He would leave flaming bags of shit on a stranger’s porch, but he would also call a high school classmate he’d bullied to apologize for his behavior. Sandler’s portrayal of this man-child stuck in permanent adolescence was performed with such gusto that I was immediately entranced by the actor — and I’ve stayed that way ever since.”

Lugo would take a tape recorder into the movie theater with him so he could illegally record each Sandler movie and play the tape back afterwards, memorizing the dialogue of each film. Sandler would later bleed into almost all of Lugo’s milestones. At his wedding, Lugo and his wife had their first dance to “Grow Old With You” from Sandler and Drew Barrymore’s rom-com “The Wedding Singer.” In an homage to “Billy Madison,” Lugo has “Rirruto” tattooed on his arm. As for his favorite Sandler performance, Lugo picks “Uncut Gems.”

“Sandler just keeps getting better, as evidenced by his recent award-winning turn in the Safdie brothers’ film,” Lugo writes. “He has always been versatile — he can play vulnerable, mean, romantic, angry, sweet, silly — but never has he managed to channel all these traits into one performance as seamlessly as he did playing Howard Ratner, an impulsive diamond dealer who makes a series of high-stakes bets that ultimately lead to a violent, tragic downfall.”

Lugo also notes: “‘Uncut Gems’ is part of the Sandler Cinematic Universe, as Howard yells, ‘That’s my boy!’ in this film — a catchphrase that, by my count, appears in no less than 10 other Sandler movies.”

“Hubie Halloween” is now streaming on Netflix. Head over to the Netflix Queue website to read Lugo’s essay in its entirety.

