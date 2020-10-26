‘After We Collided’ Is a Smash with Small Pricetag, While ‘Unhinged’ Makes Its PVOD Debut

Jessica Chastain's "Ava" continues to show impressive staying power and Malin Akerman in "Friendsgiving" makes its debut.

“After We Collided” is the big winner this week. It is #1 at both Apple TV and Google Play, and #2 at FandangoNow (where its $6.99 price on the revenue-based chart put it at a disadvantage). Its Friday debut precluded Spectrum.

This is the sequel to 2019 college romance “After,” which grossed $12 million domestic and $57 million overseas. “After We Collided” also had a theatrical release this weekend, but earned only $420,000 at theaters willing to play day and date. This opened weeks ago in international theaters (including Canada), where it’s earned over $46 million. It’s a sign of how foreign results are dwarfing domestic ones (albeit with minimal competition).

Briarcliff opted to go at a non-premium VOD price and this clicked right away. “After” cost $14 million; figure this is more. It’s recouped a nice share of its cost overseas, and now can collect 70 percent of its domestic VOD from what appears to be a strong response. All with substantially lower marketing costs. Two more installments for the franchise are under way.

Not as dominant, but possibly grossing more was “Unhinged.” This windows-busting title, the first to play PVOD only 60 days after domestic release, has taken in over $20 million domestic theatrical as the first significant wide release in late August, and an additional $24 million overseas.

This is the first PVOD release after weeks of theater play (previously, the norm was around 75 days after). It is not available on all platforms (including Spectrum and Apple TV), but it took top spot at the revenue-based FandangoNow and third at Google Play. With $44 million theatrical and now taking in 80 percent of $19.99 on PVOD, it appears to be another film that has beaten the odds to succeed in difficult conditions.

The third #1 is “An Imperfect Murder,” James Toback’s thriller that premiered at festivals in 2017 and stars Alec Baldwin. For some reason, it is thriving among Spectrum cable subscribers; it also placed #9 at FandangoNow.

“Ava” is no longer #1 anywhere, but remains on four charts in its second month. The action movie starring Jessica Chastain as a professional assassin has impressive staying power. The second weekend of “Love and Monsters” with Dylan O’Brien also made three charts, including #2 and #3 showings. At $19.99, that’s a decent holdover. The third three-chart placer is “Trump Card,” which is #2 at Google Play but otherwise dropping. “Mulan” is still #4 at revenue-based FandangoNow, but it likely saw most of its sales when it was a streaming exclusive on Disney+.

Three new original titles popped up including UFO documentary “Phenomenon,” Malin Akerman comedy “Friendsgiving,” and “The Way I See It,” a documentary about Obama’s White House photographer. All made Apple TV’s list (often the earliest to reflect trends). “Friendsgiving” also placed at FandangoNow.

Netflix

Netflix had the rare occurrence of three different original titles showing at #1 during the week. Their animated “Over the Moon” took that spot for three days. The “Rebecca” remake placed there for its first two days. The week began with the final two days for “Hubie Halloween,” which led for 15 days.

What isn’t placing as well are their higher-profile, awards-oriented titles. “Boys in the Band” barely showed up and dropped quickly. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” got as high as #2 for three days, but now has fallen to #10. These titles bring prestige, some initial viewing, and the potential of long-term interest. As always, specialized films gross much less than wide releases. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, October 26

1. After We Collided (Briarcliff) – $6.99

2. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

3. Ava (Vertical) – $6.99

4. The Phenomenom (1091) – $5.99

5. Friendsgiving (Saban) – $5.99

6. Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

7. The Way I See It (Focus) – $5.99

8. Trump Card (Cloudburst) – $3.99

9. Halloween (2018) (Universal) – $3.99

10. Ghostbusters (1984) – $2.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for October 19-25

1. Unhinged (Solstice) – $19.99

2. After We Collided (Briarcliffe) – $6.99

3. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

4. Mulan (Disney) – $29.99

5. Trump Card (Cloudburst) – $3.99

6. Friendsgiving (Saban) –

7. Antebellum (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8. Alone (Grindstone) – $5.99

9. An Imperfect Murder (Quiver) – $5.99

10. Ava (Vertical) – $6.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between October 16-22; all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. Imperfect Murder (Quiver)

2. Ava (Vertical)

3. Happy Halloween: Scooby Doo! (Warner Bros.)

4. Then Came You (Vertical)

5. The Secret: Dare to Dream (Gravitas Ventures)

6. Batman: Death in the Family (Warner Bros.)

7. The Doorman (Lionsgate) –

8. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

9. The Secrets We Keep (Bleecker Street)

10. Antebellum (Lionsgate) – $14.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, October 26

1. After We Collided (Briarcliffe) – $6.99

2. Trump Card (Cloudburst) – $3.99

3. Unhinged (Solstice) – $19.99

4. Ava (Vertical) – $6.99

5. Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

6. Alone (Grindstone) – $5.99

7. Hocus Pocus (Disney) – $3.99

8. Mulan (Disney) – $29.99

9. Halloween (2018) (Universal) – $3.99

10. 2067 (RLJE) – $6.99

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, October 26

1. Over the Moon (2020 Netflix animated original)

2. Rebecca (2020 Netflix animated original)

3. Hubie Halloween (2020 Netflix original)

4. Yes, God, Yes (2020 initial VOD release)

5. ParaNorman (2012 theatrical release)

6. Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020 VOD release)

7. Cadaver (2007 Norwegian Netflix original)

8. The Grinch (2018 theatrical release)

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019 theatrical release)

10. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020 Netflix original)

