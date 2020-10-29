Amazon Reveals First Details of Next Four ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ Movies on Prime Video

The next four thrillers — "The Manor," "Black as Night," "Madres," and "Bingo" — are centered around themes of institutional horrors and personal phobias.

Amazon on Thursday revealed the next four films to be released next year as part of its “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series. The first four genre movies in the collection launched on Prime Video this month.

Just like the first four films of the program, the next group represents four unique stories that are connected by common themes, including institutional horrors and personal phobias. The “social thrillers,” as Amazon terms them, are helmed by up-and-coming directors.

“Coming off the successful launch of the first four films of the program, which has surpassed our expectations, we are excited to reveal the next chapter coming in 2021,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The spine-tingling, edge of your seat thrills continues in this next collection of titles that will surely entertain, surprise and shock our global customers.”

The first four in the Blumhouse series are a mixed bag, with IndieWire’s best review going to “Black Box.” In his B- review, Eric Kohn wrote the film “blends the psychological uneasiness of an amnesiac’s plight with the ravings of a mad scientist, and the full premise suggests a clever marriage of ‘Total Recall’ and ‘Get Out,'” he wrote.

Here’s a look at the next four installments in the series, along with their official synopses:

“The Manor” is written and directed by Axelle Carolyn (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane. After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sandy King, and Richard J. Bosner.

“Black as Night” is directed by Maritte Lee Go and written by Sherman Payne (“Charm City Kings,” “Shameless”). The cast stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Craig Tate, Keith David, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, and Frankie Smith. A teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl. Executive produced by Blum, Gold, Wiseman, Bruce, Maggie Malina, and Guy Stodel.

“Madres” is directed by first-time feature director Ryan Zaragoza and written by Marcella Ochoa and Mario Miscione (“Dark/Web”). Starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo. A Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious. Executive produced by Blum, Gold, Wiseman, Bruce, Sanjay Sharma, and Matthew Myers.

“Bingo” is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero (“Into the Dark”) and written by Shane McKenzie (“La Quinceañera”) and Guerrero, along with Perry Blackshear (“The Siren”). In the Barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself. Executive produced by Blum, Gold, Wiseman, and Raynor Shima.

