‘American Selfie’ Trailer: Alexandra Pelosi’s New Doc Takes a Snapshot of a Divided America

The upcoming Showtime documentary will center on the myriad challenges the United States has faced throughout 2020.

Showtime is gearing up to release “American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself,” Alexandra Pelosi’s latest documentary that centers on the myriad of challenges the United States has faced throughout 2020.

Showtime’s synopsis for the documentary reads: “Placing viewers directly within the most consequential events of the past year, Pelosi takes the pulse of the country while capturing the fervor of this precise moment. Powerful and provocative, ‘American Selfie’ raises critical questions about the stark divisions in how Americans feel, and asks if it’s possible to ever find a way to a more perfect union. As unthinkable perils engulf the land, Pelosi bravely captures the rising tensions among warring factions that eventually spill over and erupt into protests in the streets.”

The documentary’s trailer suggests that “American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself” will focus on three topics: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the nationwide protests regarding police brutality and systemic racism, and the political polarization of the country.

“The purpose of this film was to take the temperature of how people feel about America today — to take a selfie of how America looks in 2020,” Pelosi said in a statement. “It’s an artifact of this moment in time, and I’m immensely grateful to Sheila Nevins, MTV Documentary Films and Showtime for bringing this film to audiences at such an urgent time.”

The filmmaker, who is the daughter of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nany Pelosi, has directed a variety of other documentaries. She previously directed titles such as “Outside the Bubble: On the Road with Alexandra Pelosi,” “The Words That Built America,” “Meet the Donors: Does Money Talk?,” and the Emmy-nominated “Journeys with George,” which centered on George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign.

“American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself” is executive produced by Sheila Nevins for MTV Studios Production for Showtime Documentary Films. Pelosi’s documentary is one of several set to premiere at Showtime throughout the next few weeks. Other upcoming Showtime documentaries include “The Comedy Store,” “Citizen Bio,” “Belushi,” and “The Reagans.”

“American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself” will premiere on Showtime on October 23. Check out the trailer for “American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.