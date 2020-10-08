Betty Gilpin Lauds ‘GLOW’ as the Best Job of Her Career

Betty Gilpin wrote a eulogy for Netflix's "GLOW" and praised the work of the show's creative team and her fellow cast members.

Working on “GLOW” was the high point of Betty Gilpin’s career, so says the star of Netflix’s recently-canceled series who eulogized the show in a piece for Vanity Fair on Wednesday.

Gilpin lauded the work of her fellow cast members and the show’s creative team in the article, particularly “GLOW” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mesch, who Gilpin notes gave her an acting opportunity she would be forever grateful for.

“Panicked that I was never going to be able to support myself as an actor, a decade ago I did an arc on a show where you saw my areolas before you saw my face. Avoiding eye contact with ancestors’ ghosts, I bravely signed on to press my taint against the lens every four frames for Chipotle and weed money, while the other actors did real scenes in between,” Gilpin said in her Vanity Fair article. “But there were two lapsed playwright-genius women on the writing room staff, and they went against the bro mandate and slowly changed the part to an addled character actor instead of a blow-up doll to boost ratings. Then years later, three days before my wedding, those two ladies gave me ‘GLOW.'”

Gilpin additionally praised a handful of the show’s other talents, including Marc Maron and Chris Lowell, who she described as “two perfect boys I’ll love forever.”

Gilpin, who received three consecutive Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her work on “GLOW,” is the latest of the show’s talents to speak up about their recent cancellation, which Netflix announced on Monday.

Maron implored Netflix on Tuesday to allow the “GLOW” team to conclude the show — which had previously been renewed for a fourth and final season — with a two-hour television movie, while Flahive and Mesch told Deadline that creating “GLOW” was the best job they ever had.

“GLOW” enjoyed widespread critical acclaim across its three seasons, the last of which premiered in August 2019. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the show as an “incredible triumph” in his grade A review of Season 3 last year.

“Amid the nuanced character work and meaningful messaging, ‘GLOW’ still has a grand ol’ time throughout,” Travers said in his review. “There’s an episode where each wrestler swaps personas or creates new ones for an impromptu bout. There’s a camping trip to the desert, and a father-daughter outing in Hollywood. There’s an underground ball held as an AIDS fundraiser — filled with rich performances — and even a Christmas special. ‘GLOW’ never sacrifices lively entertainment at the expense of affecting drama, or vice versa, which is even more impressive considering how good this creative team is at creating both.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.