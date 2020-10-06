‘Blood of Zeus’ Trailer: Netflix Unveils Animated Show from ‘Castlevania’ Team

The studio behind Netflix's popular "Castlevania" series will release an animated Greek God-themed show in late October.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for “Blood of Zeus,” a new anime original from the studio behind the streaming service’s popular “Castlevania” animated series.

Per Netflix, the show’s synopsis reads: “In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past.”

The first half of the trailer is heavy on exposition — an ancient war, an encroaching demon army, a quest for a dead giant’s remains — while its latter half is full of impressively stylized action sequences. The show’s voice cast includes Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Mamie Gummer, Claudia Christian, Elias Toufexias, Melina Kanakeredes, Jessica Henwick, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

“Blood of Zeus,” created by Powerhouse Animation Studios, will premiere October 27 on Netflix.

Though Powerhouse Animation Studios’ “Castlevania” hasn’t been frequently covered by Hollywood press, the anime adaptation of the classic video game series has been an apparent viewership success for Netflix; the show occasionally appears in Netflix’s Top 10 charts and work on a fourth season of “Castlevania” began earlier in 2020. “Castlevania” Season 3 premiered in March. The Texas-based animation studio has worked on a handful of other recent shows, including Netflix’s similarly-mature “Seis Manos” and Nickelodeon’s “The Adventures of Kid Danger.”

IndieWire’s Steve Greene praised the first season of “Castlevania” in his 2017 review.

“Gruesome, bloody, and (for most of its runtime) mostly devoid of hope, ‘Castlevania’ doesn’t skimp on darkness,” Greene said in his review. “It never quite reaches the demented highs of its pillar-of-hellfire pilot, but by season’s end, there’s a clear mission statement for arriving at a slightly more optimistic future. Evil hasn’t completely enveloped these lands, but for four episodes, it definitely comes close.”

Netflix and competing streaming services have begun giving more mind to adult animated series over the last year. The “Close Enough” adult animated comedy was one of HBO Max’s first original releases, while Hulu’s “Crossing Swords” premiered in June.

As for older adult animated programming, “BoJack Horseman” has long been a strong critical and ratings performer for Netflix, as has “F Is For Family,” which was renewed for a fifth and final season last week.

Check out the trailer for “Blood of Zeus” below:

