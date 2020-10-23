Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat’ Scene Was a Hit Job: ‘He Did What He Did’

Baron Cohen spoke out on Good Morning America to refute Giuliani's behavior during a compromising scene in the new film.

Probably the wildest scene in a film of many, the climax of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” finds President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in front of Maria Bakalova, the actress playing Kazakh journalist Borat’s daughter Tutar. In response to the scene in which Giuliani appears to be adjusting his pants while lying on a hotel bed, “America’s Mayor” fired back in interviews earlier this week and via social media, denouncing the film as a “complete fabrication” and a “hit job. Sacha Baron Cohen spoke out about the scene on Good Morning America on October 23 to refute Giuliani’s claims. Watch below.

“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” Giuliani tweeted on Wednesday. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.” Star and producer Baron Cohen disagrees.

“Well I would say that if the President’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” Baron Cohen said. “I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. Make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.” (Either way, as IndieWire’s Chris O’Falt wrote this week, the moment reveals a staggering lack of judgement on Giuliani’s part.)

Cohen also said that logistically he “was quite concerned for her in the scene. We built a hideaway I was hiding in during the scene. I was monitoring her by text. It’s my responsibility as a producer as well to assure the lead actor is looked after.”

Earlier this week, Baron Cohen also posted a satirical video of Borat coming out in support of Rudy Giuliani on Twitter. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”@SachaBaronCohen weighs in on the Rudy Giuliani scene in #Borat2 that has made headlines. pic.twitter.com/RfeNJeWPdw — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2020

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

