Boston News Anchor Says Appearing in Adam Sandler’s ‘Hubie Halloween’ Got Her Fired

The reporter says she "violated her contract" by making a cameo in the new Adam Sandler Netflix comedy.

News anchor Alaina Pinto announced on social media that she was fired from her job this week at WHDH Channel 7 News Boston after cameoing in Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix original comedy “Hubie Halloween.” The film was shot in Massachusetts. Pinto said by appearing in the Sandler comedy she “mistakenly violated her contract” with the news station. According to Boston.com, Pinto joined 7 News Boston in December 2016 after working for Fox Local 44 and ABC Local 22 in Burlington, Vermont.

“Hi Friends! I have some news to share,” Pinto wrote on Twitter. “Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, ‘Hubie Halloween.’ In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station.”

Pinto continued, “I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege.”

Pinto has a brief appearance in “Hubie Halloween” as a morning anchor for the fictional Channel 4 Morning News. The character is seen at the news desk wearing a Harley Quinn costume. She discovers all the other female reporters at the news station are wearing the same Halloween costume inspired by the DC Comics character. Pinto’s character asks a co-worker, “Tracy, you went with Harley Quinn, too?”

“Hubie Halloween” has been the most-watched film on Netflix since debuting on October 7. Check out Pinto’s social media messages in the posts below.

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

