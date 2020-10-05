‘Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You’ First Trailer: Documentary to Coincide with New Album

Apple will release the documentary alongside a new album Springsteen's made with the E-Street Band.

The Boss is back, and he’s bringing the band with him this time. Americans could use a little pick me up right about now, and nobody unites America quite like Bruce Springsteen. Fans of the rock legend will soon get a behind-the-scenes look at Springsteen’s creative process in the documentary film, “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You.” The feature-length film arrives the same day as Springsteen’s new album “Letter To You,” and features full performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material and a deeper look into “Letter To You” from Springsteen himself. Apple Original Films has released a teaser trailer alongside the announcement.

Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny (“Western Stars,” “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash,” “Springsteen on Broadway”), “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” captures Springsteen recording “Letter To You” live with the full E Street Band and includes final take performances of ten originals from the new record. According to Apple, “the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life.”

“Letter To You” reunites The Boss with the E Street Band, and is his first studio album recorded live and together with the E Street Band since 1984’s “Born In The U.S.A.” Both the album and companion documentary include recently-written Springsteen songs side-by-side with previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s. Per the official release: “Throughout the documentary, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind “Letter To You” and puts the new music into the context of his entire body of work. In that way, it’s the next piece in the autobiographical series that began with the memoir ‘Born to Run,’ continued with ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and advanced through his film ‘Western Stars.'”

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” is produced by Jon Landau and Zimny and co-produced by Barbara Carr, with Springsteen serving as executive producer.

Apple Original Films will premiere “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 23, the same day the album drops. Check out the teaser trailer for the new documentary below.

And here’s a first look at the poster for the film:

