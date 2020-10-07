Dan Levy Calls Out Comedy Central India for Removing ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Gay Kiss

"The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message," Levy wrote in reaction to the censorship.

“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and actor Dan Levy took to social media October 6 to call out Comedy Central India for censoring a gay kiss between two male characters on his Emmy-winning comedy series. A scene from the Pop TV comedy series was posted to Comedy Central India’s Twitter account last year, but a kiss between Levy’s David Rose and Dustin Milligan’s Ted Mullens was removed. The scene centers on a spin-the-bottle-game where the two characters get paired to kiss. Kisses between two women and kisses between men and women in the same scene were not censored.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” Levy wrote on social media. “This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message.”

Levy added, “I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. Comedy Central in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time.”

Despite wrapping its six-season run earlier this year, “Schitt’s Creek” remains more popular than ever. The show is coming off a record-breaking night at the Emmy Awards, where it swept all the major comedy categories by taking home prizes for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Actress (Catharine O’Hara), Best Supporting Actor (Levy), Best Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy), Best Writing in a Comedy, and Best Directing in a Comedy.

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” was also just made available on Netflix, where all six seasons are now streaming in their entirety. Since the final season was uploaded, “Schitt’s Creek” has skyrocketed in streams. As of the morning of October 7, “Schitt’s Creek” is the second most-streamed TV series on Netflix (behind the streamer’s brand-new original “Emily in Paris”) and the third overall most-streamed program.

I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time. ✌🏼🙃 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

