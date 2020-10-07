David Lynch: ‘I’d Be Making a Film or Continuing Story’ Right Now If Not for Lockdown

With that said, Lynch notes he is a big fan of the isolation that comes with being in lockdown.

David Lynch issued a cryptic tease in July about a new film or television project in development, telling The Daily Beast, “There might be things coming along that would mean less time could be spent on [my YouTube] channel.” During lockdown, the director has issued daily weather reports, among other videos, on YouTube. Lynch offered no other details of the teased project at the time, but now he’s gone ahead and confirmed he’d most likely be directing a new movie if not for lockdown. With that said, Lynch remains a big fan of the isolation that comes with being in lockdown.

“I’m in isolation and I love isolation,” Lynch said during a recent video interview with PCS Literary Magazine. “I’m not able to make things but I’m able to paint and work on sculpture and work on my YouTube channel. It’s pretty great. I really kind of like isolation.”

When asked if a new film would be on his docket if there was no pandemic or lockdown, Lynch responded, “I don’t know for sure, but I’d probably be making a film or continuing story.”

Rumors of a new Lynch project have been circulating for quite some time. Lynch’s last feature project was “Inland Empire,” released in 2006. Following that film, Lynch returned to the world of “Twin Peaks” for the Showtime limited series “The Return.” The filmmaker has not announced any new feature films or television projects since “Twin Peaks: The Return” wrapped its run in September 2017.

Lynch did not elaborate on what he means by “continuing story,” but that tidbit is sure to increase speculation around a fourth season of his beloved “Twin Peaks.” Rumors over potential new episodes exploded in October 2019, but there’s been no official word on the matter. “Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan told IndieWire earlier this year he’d be open to reprising his role of Cooper, but had only this to tease about a return: “That is in the mind of David Lynch, where it will stay hidden.”

As Lynch fans continue to wait for confirmation on his next project, they can continue to watch new Lynch content on the director’s YouTube Channel. The filmmaker continues to update the page with his daily weather report videos, and he’s added a new web series to the collection courtesy of “Today’s Number Is…,” in which Lynch picks a raffle number at random.

Watch Lynch’s full interview with the PCS Literary Magazine in the video below.

