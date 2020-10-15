DOC NYC 2020 Full Lineup: Films by Errol Morris, Alex Gibney, Judith Helfand, and More

The program includes new films on John Belushi, Pope Francis, Jamal Khashoggi, Martin Luther King, Jr., Frank Zappa, and many more.

DOC NYC, America’s largest documentary festival and staple of the New York film community, announced the lineup for its 11th edition, running online November 11-19 and available to viewers across the US. The program includes new films about John Belushi, Pope Francis, Bill T. Jones, Jamal Khashoggi, Martin Luther King, Jr., Frank Zappa, and many more. The 2020 festival lineup includes 107 feature-length documentaries among over 200 films and dozens of events. Included are 23 World Premieres, 12 international or North American premieres, and 7 US premieres. Fifty-seven features (53% of the lineup) are directed or co-directed by women and 36 by BIPOC directors (34% of the feature program).

World Premieres at the festival include Nelson G. Navarrete and Maxx Caicedo’s “A La Calle,” Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker’s “The Meaning of Hitler,” Gong Cheng and Yung Chang’s “Wuhan Wuhan,” Sian-Pierre Regis’s “Duty Free,” Noah Hutton’s “In Silico,” Nancy Buirski’s “A Crime on the Bayou,” Jeff Daniels’s “Television Event,” Ilinca Calugareanu’s “A Cops and Robbers Story,” Frank Matson’s “Restaurant Hustle,” Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz’s “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters,” and Cheryl Dunn’s “Moments Like This Never Last,” among others.

“Documentary film has never felt so vital as in these tumultuous times,” said Director of Programming Basil Tsiokos. “This year’s lineup represents a wide array of voices both on screen and from behind the camera, creating works of art that will resonate for years to come.” Tsiokos leads the festival’s selection team of Programmers Ruth Somalo, Karen McMullen, and Jessie Fairbanks, and Associate Programmer Brandon Harrison, in collaboration with Artistic Director Thom Powers.

DOC NYC 2020 runs November 11-19. Check out the full festival lineup below.

VIEWFINDERS COMPETITION

40 YEARS A PRISONER, Tommy Oliver

A LA CALLE, Nelson G. Navarrete, Maxx Caicedo

ENEMIES OF THE STATE, Sonia Kennebeck

JACINTA, Jessica Earnshaw

LANDFALL, Cecilia Aldarondo

THE MEANING OF HITLER, Petra Epperlein, Michael Tucker

SO LATE SO SOON, Daniel Hymanson

STATELESS, Michèle Stephenson

THINGS WE DARE NOT DO, Bruno Santamaría

THROUGH THE NIGHT, Loira Limbal

THE VIEWING BOOTH, Ra’anan Alexandrowicz

METROPOLIS COMPETITION

BLUE CODE OF SILENCE, Magnus Skatvold, Greg Mallozzi

CALENDAR GIRL, Christian D. Bruun

CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS, Rosalynde LeBlanc, Tom Hurwitz

A COPS AND ROBBERS STORY, Ilinca Calugareanu

DOPE IS DEATH, Mia Donovan

FIVE YEARS NORTH, Zach Ingrasci, Chris Temple

HARLEM RISING: A COMMUNITY CHANGING THE ODDS, Rayner Ramirez

LA MADRINA: THE SAVAGE LIFE OF LORINE PADILLA, Raquel Cepeda

MOMENTS LIKE THIS NEVER LAST, Cheryl Dunn

WOJNAROWICZ, Chris McKim

WINNER’S CIRCLE

ACASA, MY HOME, Radu Ciorniciuc

BEAUTIFUL SOMETHING LEFT BEHIND, Katrine Philp

INFLUENCE, Richard Poplak, Diana Neille

MAYOR, David Osit

THE REASON I JUMP, Jerry Rothwell

SONGS OF REPRESSION, Estephan Wagner, Marianne Hougen-Moraga

STRAY, Elizabeth Lo

THE WALRUS AND THE WHISTLEBLOWER, Nathalie Bibeau

MASTERS

9TO5: THE STORY OF A MOVEMENT, Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar

CRAZY, NOT INSANE, Alex Gibney

LOVE & STUFF, Judith Helfand

MLK/FBI, Sam Pollard

MY PSYCHEDELIC LOVE STORY, Errol Morris

ORIGIN OF THE SPECIES, Abigail Child

PARIS CALLIGRAMMES, Ulrike Ottinger

AMERICAN PERSPECTIVES

CHASING CHILDHOOD, Eden Wurmfeld, Margaret Munzer Loeb

DEAR SANTA, Dana Nachman

THE DILEMMA OF DESIRE, Maria Finitzo

FOR THE LOVE OF RUTLAND, Jennifer Maytorena Taylor

HAMTRAMCK, USA, Justin Feltman, Razi Jafri

THE OIL WAR, David Schisgall

THE PLACE THAT MAKES US, Karla Murthy

RESTAURANT HUSTLE, Frank Matson

WOMEN IN BLUE, Deirdre Fishel

INTERNATIONAL PERSPECTIVES

76 DAYS, Hao Wu, Weixi Chen, Anonymous

THE LETTER, Maia Lekow, Christopher King

ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA, Anabel Rodríguez Ríos

SMOG TOWN, Meng Han

SUMMERWAR, Moritz Schulz

WUHAN WUHAN, Gong Cheng, Yung Chang

INVESTIGATIONS

ASSASSINS, Ryan White

BABY GOD, Hannah Olson

A CRIME ON THE BAYOU, Nancy Buirski

THE DISSIDENT, Bryan Fogel

FINDING YINGYING, Jiayan “Jenny” Shi

THE JUMP, Giedrė Žickytė

KINGS OF CAPITOL HILL, Mor Loushy

MIRACLE FISHING, Miles Hargrove

MISSING IN BROOKS COUNTY, Lisa Molomot, Jeff Bemiss

THE MYSTERY OF D.B. COOPER, John Dower

NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY, Philip Carter

‘TIL KINGDOM COME, Maya Zinshtein

FIGHT THE POWER

THE BIG SCARY “S” WORD, Yael Bridge

DOWN A DARK STAIRWELL, Ursula Liang

NASRIN, Jeff Kaufman

SHUT UP SONA, Deepti Gupta

SINCE I BEEN DOWN, Gilda Sheppard

UNAPOLOGETIC, Ashley O’Shay

YOUTH V GOV, Christi Cooper

PORTRAITS

9/11 KIDS, Elizabeth St. Philip

DUTY FREE, Sian-Pierre Regis

FRANCESCO, Evgeny Afineevsky

IN SILICO, Noah Hutton

LESSONS OF LOVE, Malgorzata Goliszewska, Kasia Mateja

MEDICINE MAN: THE STAN BROCK STORY, Paul Michael Angell

NO ORDINARY MAN, Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt

RED HEAVEN, Lauren DeFilippo, Katherine Gorringe

TRUTH TO POWER: BARBARA LEE SPEAKS FOR ME, Abby Ginzberg

TWO GODS, Zeshawn Ali

WEED & WINE, Rebecca Richman Cohen

JOCK DOCS

BIG VS SMALL, Minna Dufton

THE LAST OUT, Sami Khan, Michael Gassert

LIFT LIKE A GIRL, Mayye Zayed

OFF THE ROAD, José Permar

BEHIND THE SCENES

BELUSHI, R.J. Cutler

EL FATHER PLAYS HIMSELF, Mo Scarpelli

TELEVISION EVENT, Jeff Daniels

ARTS & CULTURE

BARE, Aleksandr M. Vinogradov

CRUTCH, Sachi Cunningham, Vayabobo

AN IMPOSSIBLE PROJECT, Jens Meurer

IN & OF ITSELF, Frank Oz

KENNY SCHARF: WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE, Malia Scharf, Max Basch

LOST IN FACE, Valentin Riedl

MADE YOU LOOK: A TRUE STORY ABOUT FAKE ART, Barry Avrich

ON POINTE, Larissa Bills

SELF PORTRAIT, Katja Høgset, Margreth Olin, Espen Wallin

THE VASULKA EFFECT, Hrafnhildur Gunnarsdóttir

SONIC CINEMA

AMERICAN RAPSTAR, Justin Staple

CROCK OF GOLD: A FEW ROUNDS WITH SHANE MCGOWAN, Julien Temple

ELDER’S CORNER, Siji Awoyinka

IN MY OWN TIME: A PORTRAIT OF KAREN DALTON, Robert Yapkowitz, Richard Peete

LOS HERMANOS/THE BROTHERS, Marcia Jarmel, Ken Schneider

RONNIE’S, Oliver Murray

TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY, Johan von Sydow

UNIVERSE, Sam Osborn, Nick Capezzera

ZAPPA, Alex Winter

