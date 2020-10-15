DOC NYC 2020 Full Lineup: Films by Errol Morris, Alex Gibney, Judith Helfand, and More

DOC NYC, America’s largest documentary festival and staple of the New York film community, announced the lineup for its 11th edition, running online November 11-19 and available to viewers across the US. The program includes new films about John Belushi, Pope Francis, Bill T. Jones, Jamal Khashoggi, Martin Luther King, Jr., Frank Zappa, and many more. The 2020 festival lineup includes 107 feature-length documentaries among over 200 films and dozens of events. Included are 23 World Premieres, 12 international or North American premieres, and 7 US premieres. Fifty-seven features (53% of the lineup) are directed or co-directed by women and 36 by BIPOC directors (34% of the feature program).
World Premieres at the festival include Nelson G. Navarrete and Maxx Caicedo’s “A La Calle,” Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker’s “The Meaning of Hitler,” Gong Cheng and Yung Chang’s “Wuhan Wuhan,” Sian-Pierre Regis’s “Duty Free,” Noah Hutton’s “In Silico,” Nancy Buirski’s “A Crime on the Bayou,” Jeff Daniels’s “Television Event,” Ilinca Calugareanu’s “A Cops and Robbers Story,” Frank Matson’s “Restaurant Hustle,” Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz’s “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters,” and Cheryl Dunn’s “Moments Like This Never Last,” among others.
“Documentary film has never felt so vital as in these tumultuous times,” said Director of Programming Basil Tsiokos. “This year’s lineup represents a wide array of voices both on screen and from behind the camera, creating works of art that will resonate for years to come.” Tsiokos leads the festival’s selection team of Programmers Ruth Somalo, Karen McMullen, and Jessie Fairbanks, and Associate Programmer Brandon Harrison, in collaboration with Artistic Director Thom Powers.
DOC NYC 2020 runs November 11-19. Check out the full festival lineup below.
VIEWFINDERS COMPETITION
40 YEARS A PRISONER, Tommy Oliver
A LA CALLE, Nelson G. Navarrete, Maxx Caicedo
ENEMIES OF THE STATE, Sonia Kennebeck
JACINTA, Jessica Earnshaw
LANDFALL, Cecilia Aldarondo
THE MEANING OF HITLER, Petra Epperlein, Michael Tucker
SO LATE SO SOON, Daniel Hymanson
STATELESS, Michèle Stephenson
THINGS WE DARE NOT DO, Bruno Santamaría
THROUGH THE NIGHT, Loira Limbal
THE VIEWING BOOTH, Ra’anan Alexandrowicz
METROPOLIS COMPETITION
BLUE CODE OF SILENCE, Magnus Skatvold, Greg Mallozzi
CALENDAR GIRL, Christian D. Bruun
CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS, Rosalynde LeBlanc, Tom Hurwitz
A COPS AND ROBBERS STORY, Ilinca Calugareanu
DOPE IS DEATH, Mia Donovan
FIVE YEARS NORTH, Zach Ingrasci, Chris Temple
HARLEM RISING: A COMMUNITY CHANGING THE ODDS, Rayner Ramirez
LA MADRINA: THE SAVAGE LIFE OF LORINE PADILLA, Raquel Cepeda
MOMENTS LIKE THIS NEVER LAST, Cheryl Dunn
WOJNAROWICZ, Chris McKim
WINNER’S CIRCLE
ACASA, MY HOME, Radu Ciorniciuc
BEAUTIFUL SOMETHING LEFT BEHIND, Katrine Philp
INFLUENCE, Richard Poplak, Diana Neille
MAYOR, David Osit
THE REASON I JUMP, Jerry Rothwell
SONGS OF REPRESSION, Estephan Wagner, Marianne Hougen-Moraga
STRAY, Elizabeth Lo
THE WALRUS AND THE WHISTLEBLOWER, Nathalie Bibeau
MASTERS
9TO5: THE STORY OF A MOVEMENT, Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar
CRAZY, NOT INSANE, Alex Gibney
LOVE & STUFF, Judith Helfand
MLK/FBI, Sam Pollard
MY PSYCHEDELIC LOVE STORY, Errol Morris
ORIGIN OF THE SPECIES, Abigail Child
PARIS CALLIGRAMMES, Ulrike Ottinger
AMERICAN PERSPECTIVES
CHASING CHILDHOOD, Eden Wurmfeld, Margaret Munzer Loeb
DEAR SANTA, Dana Nachman
THE DILEMMA OF DESIRE, Maria Finitzo
FOR THE LOVE OF RUTLAND, Jennifer Maytorena Taylor
HAMTRAMCK, USA, Justin Feltman, Razi Jafri
THE OIL WAR, David Schisgall
THE PLACE THAT MAKES US, Karla Murthy
RESTAURANT HUSTLE, Frank Matson
WOMEN IN BLUE, Deirdre Fishel
INTERNATIONAL PERSPECTIVES
76 DAYS, Hao Wu, Weixi Chen, Anonymous
THE LETTER, Maia Lekow, Christopher King
ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA, Anabel Rodríguez Ríos
SMOG TOWN, Meng Han
SUMMERWAR, Moritz Schulz
WUHAN WUHAN, Gong Cheng, Yung Chang
INVESTIGATIONS
ASSASSINS, Ryan White
BABY GOD, Hannah Olson
A CRIME ON THE BAYOU, Nancy Buirski
THE DISSIDENT, Bryan Fogel
FINDING YINGYING, Jiayan “Jenny” Shi
THE JUMP, Giedrė Žickytė
KINGS OF CAPITOL HILL, Mor Loushy
MIRACLE FISHING, Miles Hargrove
MISSING IN BROOKS COUNTY, Lisa Molomot, Jeff Bemiss
THE MYSTERY OF D.B. COOPER, John Dower
NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY, Philip Carter
‘TIL KINGDOM COME, Maya Zinshtein
FIGHT THE POWER
THE BIG SCARY “S” WORD, Yael Bridge
DOWN A DARK STAIRWELL, Ursula Liang
NASRIN, Jeff Kaufman
SHUT UP SONA, Deepti Gupta
SINCE I BEEN DOWN, Gilda Sheppard
UNAPOLOGETIC, Ashley O’Shay
YOUTH V GOV, Christi Cooper
PORTRAITS
9/11 KIDS, Elizabeth St. Philip
DUTY FREE, Sian-Pierre Regis
FRANCESCO, Evgeny Afineevsky
IN SILICO, Noah Hutton
LESSONS OF LOVE, Malgorzata Goliszewska, Kasia Mateja
MEDICINE MAN: THE STAN BROCK STORY, Paul Michael Angell
NO ORDINARY MAN, Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt
RED HEAVEN, Lauren DeFilippo, Katherine Gorringe
TRUTH TO POWER: BARBARA LEE SPEAKS FOR ME, Abby Ginzberg
TWO GODS, Zeshawn Ali
WEED & WINE, Rebecca Richman Cohen
JOCK DOCS
BIG VS SMALL, Minna Dufton
THE LAST OUT, Sami Khan, Michael Gassert
LIFT LIKE A GIRL, Mayye Zayed
OFF THE ROAD, José Permar
BEHIND THE SCENES
BELUSHI, R.J. Cutler
EL FATHER PLAYS HIMSELF, Mo Scarpelli
TELEVISION EVENT, Jeff Daniels
ARTS & CULTURE
BARE, Aleksandr M. Vinogradov
CRUTCH, Sachi Cunningham, Vayabobo
AN IMPOSSIBLE PROJECT, Jens Meurer
IN & OF ITSELF, Frank Oz
KENNY SCHARF: WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE, Malia Scharf, Max Basch
LOST IN FACE, Valentin Riedl
MADE YOU LOOK: A TRUE STORY ABOUT FAKE ART, Barry Avrich
ON POINTE, Larissa Bills
SELF PORTRAIT, Katja Høgset, Margreth Olin, Espen Wallin
THE VASULKA EFFECT, Hrafnhildur Gunnarsdóttir
SONIC CINEMA
AMERICAN RAPSTAR, Justin Staple
CROCK OF GOLD: A FEW ROUNDS WITH SHANE MCGOWAN, Julien Temple
ELDER’S CORNER, Siji Awoyinka
IN MY OWN TIME: A PORTRAIT OF KAREN DALTON, Robert Yapkowitz, Richard Peete
LOS HERMANOS/THE BROTHERS, Marcia Jarmel, Ken Schneider
RONNIE’S, Oliver Murray
TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY, Johan von Sydow
UNIVERSE, Sam Osborn, Nick Capezzera
ZAPPA, Alex Winter
For tickets and the full DOC NYC shorts lineup, visit docnyc.net.
