Emmanuel Lubezki Hails iPhone 12 with New Short: ‘The Next Great Cinematographer’ Will Use This

The eight-time Oscar nominee and three-time winner made an iPhone 12 short film to prove it.

One of the biggest announcements to emerge from this week’s Apple Event was the introduction of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the latter of which the company is billing as “the first and only device that enables you to capture, edit, watch, and share Dolby Vision video.” Per Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro is the first camera to record in 4K HDR Dolby Vision up to 60 frames per second. The new mobile device and its built-in camera are so major that cinematography icon Emmanuel Lubezki is throwing his weight behind them.

During the Apple Event, the tech company premiered a new short film shot by Lubezki using the iPhone 12 Pro. The short plays like Apple’s version of a Terrence Malick movie: Lubezki discusses the virtues of the new Apple product via narration while a collection of gorgeous, sweeping images he shot using the device play as a montage.

“When I started shooting movies, you had to rent a very expensive camera, buy film stock, pay for developing, special equipment for editing,” Lubezki says. “Now, you can really go out with one of these devices and make a movie. The iPhone Pro will allow filmmakers all around the world to make films that otherwise are impossible because you don’t have the means or because the cameras are too heavy or too complicated. I think the next great cinematographer or the next great film director is already making movies with one of these devices.”

Lubezki is an eight-time Oscar nominee for Best Cinematography and a three-time winner thanks to his efforts on “Gravity,” “Birdman,” and “The Revenant.” Lubezki won his three Oscars in three consecutive years, a feat no other cinematographer has achieved. Lubezki has been on a hiatus from filmmaking as his last release was Terrence Malick’s 2017 drama “Song to Song.” The cinematographer is set to return with the production of David O. Russell’s untitled next film starring his “American Hustle” and “The Fighter” star Christian Bale opposite Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

Watch Lubezki’s short film for Apple below.

Learn more about the iPhone 12 Pro via Apple in the video below.

Watch the full Apple presentation in the video below. Lubezki’s film begins playing around the 57 minute mark.

