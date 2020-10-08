Emmy Rossum Shuts Down Critic Shaming Her for TV Sex Scenes and Nudity

The actress has long rejected the notion her "Shameless" sex scenes were exploitative.

While in the midst of celebrating Kamala Harris’ debate performance on social media, Emmy Rossum also took time to confront an internet troll shaming her for frequent nude scenes in her film and television work (via Uproxx). Rossum posted on Twitter that she couldn’t wait to purchase a shirt with the phrase “I’m speaking” printed on it, referring to Harris’ comeback to Mike Pence during the debate.

Rossum’s comment prompted a Twitter user to respond by suggesting Rossum might have more interest in a shirt with the words “I get paid to get naked on TV” printed on it. During her near-decade on the Showtime series “Shameless,” Rossum often appeared in sex scenes. The actress snapped back to the troll: “I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex. Maybe you’ve just never had any so you don’t know.”

Rossum starred as Fiona Gallagher for nine seasons on “Shameless” and often spoke about how she made it a goal to use nude scenes to empower the character and not exploit her. As Rossum once told EW, “We’re just trying to find the honest truth of what a character would do. If the honest truth involves sexuality, if it involves intimacy between two characters or violence between two characters, whatever it is, as long as it feels real.”

Related Watch 'Shameless' on Showtime: Say Goodbye to the Gallaghers Before Season 11

'Normal People' Producer Slams Pornhub for Circulating Sex Scenes: 'Deeply Disrespectful' Related 10 Must-Watch Shows Arriving at Peacock's Launch

Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

“What I think is so interesting about showing sexuality as part of art is no different than showing any other part of life to inform the art,” Rossum has also said about her nude scenes. “Sexuality is a part of life, I hope, and it’s interesting that the women on the stage get to write, and we get to show characters. We get to explore the intimate parts of them, be that anger or loss or happiness or sexuality.”

Next up for Rossum is the title role in the Peacock limited series “Angelyne,” which is currently undated. Rossum plays the actress and model who gained notoriety in 1984 for posting billboards of herself across Los Angeles.

Can’t wait to get my I’M SPEAKING t-shirt. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 8, 2020

I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex. Maybe you’ve just never had any so you don’t know. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 8, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.