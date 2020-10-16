‘Fireball’ Trailer: Werner Herzog Investigates Meteors in His Apple TV+ Documentary

Werner Herzog's upcoming documentary will explore how meteorites have influenced society's imagination on other realms and worlds.

“Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,” the upcoming documentary from acclaimed film director Werner Herzog, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 13. The streaming service revealed the trailer for the project on Friday morning.

Per Apple, “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” takes viewers on an extraordinary journey to discover how shooting stars, meteorites, and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future. The upcoming documentary hails from Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer, who previously appeared in Herzog’s “Encounters at the End of the World” and “Into the Inferno.”

Although IndieWire’s David Ehrlich had mixed feelings about “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” in his grade B- review of the documentary in September, he nonetheless praised Herzog’s work on the project.

“If you learn anything from this documentary, it will be that nukes would be more effective at steering an asteroid off course than they would be at blowing it up from the inside out,” Ehlrich wrote. “Suspicions that Herzog can’t stand ‘Armageddon’ are confirmed when he introduces the ending of ‘Deep Impact’ as an example of the existential fear that audiences crave. The commentary track Herzog cuts for the scene where Téa Leoni gets obliterated by a tidal wave (‘this is beautifully done!’) is as bitingly funny as anything he’s ever filmed, and almost enough to compensate for the fact that he’s almost entirely absent on screen.”

“Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” is one of a variety of documentaries that that have found a home at Apple TV+ in 2020. The streaming service found awards season success with Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story” and recently released titles such as “Dads” and “Boys State,” as well as docuseries such as “Home” and “Long Way Up.”

As for Herzog, long considered one of the standout names in auteur filmmaking, he made a major splash in the mainstream entertainment for his recurring role in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” Season 1 last year. Herzog has appeared in a variety of other popular television shows, including “Rick and Morty” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Check out the trailer for “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” below.

