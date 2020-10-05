‘Free Guy’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Delivers One of the Last Remaining Action Tentpoles of 2020

"Free Guy" features Ryan Reynolds as a video game character suddenly bestowed with self-awareness of his existence.

As major theatrical films scheduled for the coming months continue to be pushed to future dates, the upcoming sci-fi action comedy “Free Guy” remains dated for December 11. 20th Century Studios’ movie stars Ryan Reynolds as a video game character who, after becoming self-aware, rejects his role as a non-playable character and begins acting as the game’s hero.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “In the open world video game ‘Free City,’ an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, Guy (Reynolds) is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a code developed by programmers Milly (Comer) and Keys (Keery) inserted into Free City by the publisher Antoine (Waititi), Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down.”

Composer Christophe Beck told SYFY WIRE the film was “one of the biggest musical challenges” of his career and likened it to “a cross between ‘Grand Theft Auto’ and ‘The Truman Show.'”

Related 'Dragon's Lair': Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Star in Netflix's Video Game Adaptation

Emma Watts' Disney Departure Shows That Studios Get Smaller as Movies Get Bigger Related 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:' Everything You Need to Know About the MCU's First Disney+ Show

Best of Emmy Awards FYC 2020: Let the Games Begin

The cast includes Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle in “Killing Eve,” “Stranger Things” favorite Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi in his first film role since playing Hitler in his own “Jojo Rabbit,” released last year.

“Free Guy” is directed by Shawn Levy, whose credits include the “Night at the Museum” franchise, “The Internship,” “Date Night,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” and “Big Fat Liar.” More recently, Levy has served as an executive producer on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and directed several episodes. He produced Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 alien-communication film “Arrival,” which was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

“Free Guy” was written by Matt Lieberman (“Scoob!”) and Zak Penn, a veteran Marvel screenwriter whose credits include “The Avengers” and another movie that toys with the concept of reality, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.”

An additional teaser released Sunday continues the film’s fittingly meta marketing campaign, featuring the cast recording via video conference various release date scenarios, given the incredible uncertainty of theatrical releases during the pandemic. Reynolds jokes that the dates should give marketers leeway should they choose to release the movie anytime in the next “40 or 50 years.”

2020 has had EVERYTHING, so why not the new #FreeGuy trailer too? In theaters December 11. pic.twitter.com/Fqd1J9CI2d — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) October 5, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.