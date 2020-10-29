Genndy Tartakovsky Working on Animated Action Series for HBO Max, Cartoon Network

The creator of Adult Swim's "Primal" is creating a new animated action series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Genndy Tartakovsky, one of the most celebrated animators in Hollywood, is working on a new animated action series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Tartakovsky’s new project, titled “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” is billed as an all-ages supernatural adventure that is inspired by myths and lore from across the globe. The show’s synopsis reads:

“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” follows a team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous force. Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers. Damaged as a result, their memories of who they are and the history of the unicorn over the centuries have been lost, with some of their magical abilities weakened and fragmented. Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions.

“Twenty-five years ago ‘Dexter’s Laboratory’ was Cartoon Network’s first original series. It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years,” Tartakovsky said in a statement. “Today, I am so proud and honored to be able to create an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and start a new relationship, fostering more bold and original storytelling. ‘Unicorn: Warriors Eternal’ is going to be crazy cool, and I can’t wait for people to see it!”

“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” is currently in production at Cartoon Network Studios. A release date and voice cast are not yet available.

Tartakovsky’s last animated project, Adult Swim’s dialogue-free “Primal,” received rave reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s Steve Greene, who lauded the series as a “fantastic prehistoric saga” in his grade A- review. He previously created acclaimed animated series such as “Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack,” and “Star Wars: Clone Wars.”

“Welcoming Genndy back to Cartoon Network, and now HBO Max, was the perfect opportunity to introduce a new generation of fans to his visionary work and this one-of-a-kind series that offers something for everyone in the family,” Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement. “Genndy is a deeply respected creator whose visceral storytelling has inspired our audience and the artist community. We are honored to go on this next epic adventure with him.”

