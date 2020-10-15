Jason Blum Says ‘Halloween Kills’ Won’t Delay Again: It’s Coming in 2021, ‘Vaccine or No Vaccine’

Jason Blum delayed the "Halloween" sequel once. He now vows to never do it again.

David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills” was supposed to be the blockbuster of the October movie season. Green’s previous installment, the Blumhouse-backed 2018 “Halloween” reboot, opened to $76.2 million (the highest opening in the horror franchise’s history) and ended its run with a hefty $255 million globally. The pandemic forced Universal and Blumhouse to announce in July “Halloween Kills” would be moving from October 16, 2020 to October 2021. In a new interview with Forbes, producer Jason Blum says a second release delay is out of the question.

“If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we’re not holding it,” Blum said. “‘Halloween Kills’ is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out.”

“Halloween Kills” and “The Forever Purge” were the two Blumhouse franchise titles that bumped into 2021 as a result of the pandemic. The studio’s “Craft” reboot, “The Craft: Legacy,” went a different course by abandoning its planned theatrical release for a PVOD launch on October 31. Why save “Halloween Kills” for theaters and put “The Craft: Legacy” on PVOD? Blumhouse said timing was everything.

“When we’re doing movies with pre-existing IP, that’s destined for theatrical, but Sony Pictures doesn’t have the agreement that Universal Pictures has with exhibition,” Blum said. “Plus, we don’t know how long it’s going to take for theaters to open or however long it’s going take to get a vaccine. I said, ‘Hey, I think [‘The Craft: Legacy’] belongs in October and, who knows, even next October there may be no vaccine, so what would you guys think about doing this as a PVOD title?’ They were very receptive to that. Thank goodness.”

Blum added, “I think PVOD will ultimately be great for a movie-going. I think that after there’s a vaccine, and it’s safe to go back to movie theaters again, you’ll see a lot more movies and movie theaters playing for a lot shorter time. Those things are connected because there’ll be room for more. The theatrical audience is always complaining that all there is in the movie theaters is horror movies and tentpoles. I think that’s all going to change. Honestly, for those of us who make movies and love movies, I think that’s great.”

“Halloween Kills” is re-teaming Green with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak. Original franchise director John Carpenter contributed the film’s score and consulted with Green and his team on the story. In an interview with IndieWire over the summer, Carpenter confirmed the final cut of the film was complete.

“My work is all done,” Carpenter said. “The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

“Halloween Kills” opens in theaters October 15, 2021.

